Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd May 2017 full episode written update: Roshini replaces Aaliya as Adi’s bride

Romi is not letting Roshini meet Adi in the sangeet function. Roshini is worried that Gagan will create a scene here, she is also worried that Gagan might take her back to Khandpur. She wants to warn Adi about this. There, Gagan manages to enter into the function without an invitation card. He looks for Adi everywhere. Adi, who is totally unaware of the danger coming his way, tells Aaliya that he is very excited for their dance performance. Aaliya says that she is feeling nervous to perform in front of everyone. Just then, someone comes and tells Aaliya that she is needed in the dressing room, her friends are calling for help. Adi asks her to come quickly as they will be soon be called for the dance performance.

Aaliya goes to the dressing room and finds that Roshini has called her to drape the dupatta. Roshini intentionally spills the juice over Aaliya’s dress. Aaliya panics as her name is announced and now she has to change her dress. She asks Roshini to at least start the dance with Adi and she will join them later. Roshini wants that only as she plans to dance with Adi as a couple. She knows that if Gagan will see them together as a couple, he will believe that Roshini is settled with Adi. So, to avoid any trouble, she meets Adi and convince him to do the drama in front of Gagan. Adi agrees as he also doesn’t want any mess in front of his family.

The dance performance starts and Roshini dance in the place of Aaliya. Raman, Ishita and the all the family members get shocked to see her with Adi. Ishita and Raman feel very awkward. Gagan also sees them and gets happy. Fortunately, when Aaliya joins Adi on the stage, Gagan has already left. Everyone cheers when they see Adi and Aaliya on the stage, but Ishita is still shocked. Just after the performance, she goes to Roshini and confronts her. She asks her why Roshini danced with Adi as his bride. Roshini is speechless. Aaliya and Adi come and tell Ishita that Aaliya has asked Roshini to take her place for a few minutes. Adi also says that Roshini knew the step so they decide to use her as they were getting late. Raman gets angry and says it is not cool to do such a thing in front of friends and relatives. Also, it was a special performance of the bride and groom, they are not allowed to take these things lightly.

