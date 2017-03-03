Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd March 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi tries to pollute Pihu’s mind against Gulabo

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita shares with Bala about the problem she is facing in her marriage. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita shares with Bala about the problem she is facing in her marriage.

Bala has come to meet Ishita. Ishita tells him about the problem she is facing in her marriage. She fought with Raman so that he will change his behaviour towards her, but now Raman has no interest in his family. She tells Bala that Raman is not doing anything genuinely to bring Ishita and his daughters back. Ishita requests Bala to check why Raman is so indifferent and where he is spending time as he neither attend her calls nor he goes to the office regularly. Bala consoles her and says now that he has come, he will take care of all this.

Aaliya brings tiffin for Adi in the office. She also makes him eat it forcefully, Adi says he is very lucky to have such loving life partner. Ishita comes and compliments Adi for the decision he has taken at work. Adi tells her that Ruhi has given the suggestion of outsourcing the work and that is why they were able to meet the deadline. Adi also tells her that Raman is not regular in the office, nobody knows where he spends his time these days. Ishita feels happy for Ruhi, but gets tensed about Raman. She checks Raman’s cabin in his absence and learns that Raman has not checked his files and couriers for days. Bala also comes there and tells Ishita that he has a contract with Raman’s company. He pulls Ishita’s leg as she is missing Raman so much. Raman goes to Pihu’s school to pick her up but she has already left for home. Pihu comes home and finds that Ishita, Gulabo and Ruhi all are outside. Pihu gets the chance and starts using the internet.

Raman comes to Mani’s house to meet Pihu but Trisha also comes so Pihu hides him and takes Trisha inside so that Raman can escape. Trisha wants to talk to Pihu alone as she wants information about Gulabo. Bala calls Raman to check what is happening between Raman and Ishita. Raman is busy so he doesn’t entertain Bala and cuts the call. Bala is surprised, but not more than Ishita. Ishita is feeling that Raman has lost interest in her and he no more wants her back in his life. Bala thinks that there is something which they are not able to see, Raman still loves Ishita.

Trisha asks Pihu, does she like Gulabo and why Pihu’s father doesn’t come to meet her. She says that if Pihu wants to meet Raman then she can take her to him. Pihu doesn’t show any interest. Trisha then tries to pollute Pihu’s mind against Gulabo, but Pihu doesn’t entertain her. Pihu immediately calls Raman and informs him that Trisha was inquiring about Raman, Gulabo and her husband. Raman decides to inquire about Trisha, why she is taking interest in him.

In the next scene, Pihu is using makeup to click pictures for her profile photo. Ishita catches Pihu using lipstick.

