Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd July 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya and Aadi ask Shagun for an apology

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita asks Aaliya about what she’ll wear at the launch party Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita asks Aaliya about what she’ll wear at the launch party

Ruhi goes to pick Pihu and Ananya from the school and feels bit weird to see her in a pullover. She asks her why she is wearing sweater in this hot season. She says she is feeling cold. Ruhi asks her about her day and Pihu says she is tired and ants to rest till Ananya comes. Ruhi pulls her sweater and says she should remove it as its too hot and finds that her shirt is torn. She asks her about that and Pihu pulls down her sweater saying she fell off while playing and her shirt got torn. At home Neelu shows Pihu’s plate to Ruhi that she didn’t eat anything. Ruhi asks her to not say anything to Ishita. She decides to find out by herself first.

Ishita is sitting in the living room asking Aaliya about what she’ll wear at the launch party and Aaliya says she has so many clothes. Meanwhile Aadi enters with a gift for Aaliya and Ishita teases them when Mihika comes with lots of shopping bags containing gifts for all which Aadi has got for all. Raman sees this and walks towards his room when Aadi stops him and says he has got gifts for all. Raman says he saw, Aadi says he has got something for him as well and apologises to him. He hugs him.

Next we see Raman and Ishita in their bedroom where Raman says he is very happy and he can’t even explain. He thanks Ishita for the upbringing of Aadi and his other children. Raman tries to get romantic with Ishita when Mihika comes and takes her for help, while Raman tries to stop her, Mihika says she needs her more than him.

Pihu is sleeping and Ruhi covers her with sheet while Pihu starts shouting “No. No. Stop.” And Ruhi notices wounds on Pihu’s hands. Ruhi applies ointment and thinks of asking Ananya if she has any idea. Aaliya thanks Aadi for the gift and praises him for getting gifts for all.

Ishita goes to Raman in their room and says that she has got a gift for Mr Kiran. Raman laughs at her and asks again if she meant Mr Kiran. Ishita says yes and asks him to take Mr Kiran to party and should spend time with him as a token of thanks for not backing out and supporting him with the project.

Mani asks Shagun if his suit is back from laundry. Shagun says they are not going to the launch party. Mani asks if she is still upset with Ishita for the invite. She says she is upset with Aaliya for always supporting Ishita and says she doesn’t want to interfere in her life anymore. Aadi and Aaliya go to Mani’s house and Aaliya keeps on asking why they are here. Aadi asks her to relax and Mani opens the door. Aadi says they have got gifts for both of them and they will have to wear the same to launch party. Aaliya apologises to Shagun and asks her to come to the party. Shagun hugs her and says she will definitely come to the party of her children.

Next we see everyone at Bhalla house getting ready for the party and calling Neelu. When Aadi comes and says to Raman that he is nervous. Raman consoles him and feels proud of him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd