Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd January 2017 full episode written update: Raman, Ishita and Abhishek watch Australia’s CCTV footage

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd January 2017 full episode written update: Members of the Bhalla house are busy preparing to celebrate New Year.

The episode starts at the Bhalla house where Raman and Ishita try to cover up for Ruhi’s reaction over MMS. They tell everyone that Ruhi is tensed and tired because of her upcoming concert. Raman and Ishita take Ruhi to her room and ask her why she was reacting so weird. They tell, now when the blackmailer is arrested, why Ruhi is still fearful. Ruhi wants to tell them about blackmailer’s call for more money and also that she knows he has not been arrested but she chooses not to make her parents tensed. She says when she heard words like blackmail, video upload from Madhavi’s mouth she got carried away.

Ishita gets a call from Shagun. She asks Ishita to come home with Raman as she got the footage from Australia. Ishita asks Raman to come fast to see the footage. Ruhi also wants to go but Raman refuses. He says that they are going to see if more people are involved in it. Ruhi knows that he is lying, still she lets them go without her.

Gaurav takes Simmi to a restaurant which serves calorie control food. Simmi says she likes oily and spicy food like Mughlai and Chinese but Gaurav compels her to have healthy food as it is his treat. Simmi manages to eat salad and organic juice there and later on eats parathas at home. She tells Mihika and Aaliya about it and they crack jokes on Gaurav’s eating choices.

Raman, Abhishek and Ishita watch the video with Shagun. The person’s face is not visible in the video. Shagun feels disgusted and says it was Ruhi’s bad luck as she was alone at home and she was using the bathroom that time. Abhishek says, it looks like he is professional and he came with full intentions to make a video of Ruhi. Raman and Ishita wonder who wants to harm Ruhi in Australia but they are clueless. Ishita notices a weird tattoo on the person’s arm. Abhishek says this can help them in the investigation. Abhishek takes the footage in a pen drive and asks Shagun to take the statement of the housekeeper. He might ask her to help them with the sketch of the person.

Toshi and Madhavi are bothered about Ruhi’s strange reaction. They suspect that she is in some trouble. Raman and Ishita return home. Ishita goes to Madhavi’s house to take Pihu’s notebooks. Toshi is also there, she asks Ishita, is Ruhi facing some problem. Madhavi and Toshi say they are doubtful that Ishita is hiding something from them about Ruhi. Ishita gets sentimental and she is about to share it but Raman comes and takes Ishita away. Later, he says that they can not share Ruhi’s problem with Toshi and Mr. Bhalla as they are already facing health issues. Ishita asks Raman to help the family members in the New Year party preparations as she is going to the market to buy stationary for Pihu’s school project.

Adi, Romi, Mihika and Aaliya are sitting with Ruhi. They are planning for the New Year party. They make Ruhi feel light and happy.

