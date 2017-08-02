Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd August 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi and Aadi tell the truth to Ishita

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein written update: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein written update:

Shagun comes to the room and Ishita asks her to take rest when Neelu comes there and tells them that lunch is ready. There when Aadi asks Ruhi to have lunch, she says that she can’t see her dad in the jail as it’s not his fault, she adds that they should tell the truth to everyone. Adi asks her to not worry as he is going to save her. Ruhi asks him why is he saying that and why would he need to save her and what has she done to be saved.

She says that she didn’t do anything of that sort but Aadi shuts her down and says that he will save her as he has seen her while she was removing her fingerprints from the knife.

Ruhi says that he doesn’t know the whole truth and she’ll have to tell Ishita the complete truth when Ishita comes there and asks what truth they are talking about.There, the ssnake charmer comes to Ashok and asks him for the money and Ashok slaps him and asks him to leave as he knew police was following the snake charmer.

Ishita, on the other hand, asks Ruhi and Aadi about the truth they were talking about when Aadi and Ruhi start arguing as to who is going to tell the truth. Then Aadi tells Ishita that he was there when Mani was murdered, but he didn’t kill Mani as he went there to convince Mani to send Aalia back.

Ishita tells Aadi disappointedly that he is telling the truth so late. Aadi says that Mani had sent the divorce papers to him and he went there to meet Mani that night and saw him lying on his chair and he was not saying anything and when Aadi held his hand he saw blood in his hand and the dagger in Mani’s chest. He says he tried asking Mani who did it but Mani fell down.

