Yeh hai Mohabbatein 2nd April 2017 written update: After Adi asks for more time, Mani decides to find a groom for Aaliya

Yeh hai Mohabbatein 2nd April 2017 written update: Ruhi insults Adi in front of Aaliya. Yeh hai Mohabbatein 2nd April 2017 written update: Ruhi insults Adi in front of Aaliya.

The episode starts at the Bhalla house where Mani is mad at Adi. Shagun asks Mani to relax, and says that Aaliya and Adi will take care of it. Aaliya and Adi go inside. Ishita requests Shagun to make Mani understand that Adi is streessed out. Aaliya feels that Adi is not taking her seriously. Adi says that right now, the most important thing in his life is to protect his self-respect. Aaliya says that she doesn’t want to spoil her life and relationship because of a stupid fight between siblings.

Ruhi overhears and warns Aaliya to re-think about marrying Adi. She says that he is a failure and he doesn’t respect women. Adi says that he never disrespected women. Ruhi asks why he tried to make Ruhi marry and then make her inactive in the family business. She says it so he can have sole ownership in the family business. Adi denies, but Ruhi insults him again in front of Aaliya. Aaliya is surprised to see Ruhi’s changed behaviour. Adi tells Aaliya that for their love Aaliya has to compromise, once he proves himself, he will come to marry her. Aaliya agrees.

Shagun and Mani return, Shagun tries to make Mani understand about the problem. But, Mani is firm on finding a groom for Aaliya. When Aaliya and Shagun deny, Mani says that he wants a settled, mature and responsible person for Aaliya. Shagun says that Adi is a responsible person, he just needs some more time to be a more eligible groom. Out of anger, she confronts Mani for keeping Nidhi in their house as Trisha and not telling them about the truth. Mani says he was helpless. She says like Mani, Adi is also facing helplessness.

Meanwhile, Madhavi comes to the Bhalla house and says that she wants to decorate her guest room as a study. And, give it to Ruhi and Adi. Adi appreciates Madhavi’s idea and says he needs separate space to work more peacefully. Ruhi comes and says if someone wants to work then he doesn’t need all these facilities. Adi is irked and says he will shift his table and chair to the new room. Ruhi again gets rude and says that she deserves it more. Ishita gets irritated and to solve the differences, get a photograph of Adi and Ruhi. She tears in two pieces and says whosoever will join it will get the room.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st April 2017 written update: Raman gets upset with Adi and Ruhi for fighting in public

Mani on the other hand has arranged for Aaliya to meet a boy. Aaliya asks Shagun to tell Mani that she doesn’t want to see any boy for marriage. The boy is a doctor who had treated Shagun post miscarriage. He immediately identifies Shagun and tells Mani about the miscarriage. Mani and Aaliya are shocked. They look up to Shagun. Shagun stands numb. Mani is heartbroken, he leaves.

There, Ruhi suggests to Ishita to keep the picture of Adi and her’s separated. She says they look good this way. She says that nobody can reunite things and relationships once it is broken. Also, she taunts Adi to keep the room as he likes to get favours from others. She can achieve whatever she wants with her abilities.

Adi comes to Ishita and complaints that Ruhi doesn’t leave a single chance to insult him. He says that he wilI not entertain Ruhi’s arrogance anymore. Ishita tells Madhavi that her kids were her strength, but now she is sorry for them.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd