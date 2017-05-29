Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th May 2017 full episode written update: Police arrest Adi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th May 2017 full episode written update: Social activists molest Ruhi after Adi’s arrest. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th May 2017 full episode written update: Social activists molest Ruhi after Adi’s arrest.

The episode begins with Ishita asking Roshni why she is doing this. Ishita recalls what she and her family has done for Roshni. Adi pleads to her for speaking the truth but Roshni says to her mom to take her with them. Mani comes out with Aaliya and her luggage and Ishita asks him to understand the situation and try to find out why the judge and Roshni are lying. Adi asks Aaliya to trust him and Aaliya says to Mani that she isn’t going anywhere and Mani leaves furiously. Inspector arrests Adi and Aaliya pleads to Inspector to leave him, but Raman says to her that he’ll bring back Adi at any cost.

Next we see Adi at the police station and Inspector asks his junior to take Adi’s finger print. He gets to know that Adi has been involved in juvenile case. Raman, Ishita, Shobhna and Aaliya go to the chamber of the judge and Raman asks the secretary that he wants to meet the judge. She asks them to wait for two minutes and judge makes them wait for 2 hours. The judge comes there and Raman gets furious and holds the collar of the judge when he denies of the annulment. Ishita takes them out from there and Raman gets a call from Romi telling him that none of the lawyer is ready to accept the case, when they were talking about the lawyers outside the chamber, Aaliya hires a cab and leaves without telling anyone.

There at Bhalla house social activists start shouting against Adi when Santoshi, Madhu, Ruhi and Mihika go to calm them down but they all are not ready to listen to anything. One of the activists say that it’s good that Adi is behind bars and Santoshi gets agitated listening to this. The activist says abusive things about her and Ruhi tries to stop her but all the activists decide to teach them a lesson and start hitting each one of the family member.

Also read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th May 2017 full episode written update: Police come to Bhalla house to arrest Aadi

There Aaliya reaches a lawyers’ office who refuses to accept the case because of the behavior of Raman with the judge. A journalist was there who asks various questions to Aaliya and makes her uncomfortable when Raman reaches there and says that Aaliya is the only daughter in law of Bhalla family and he’ll prove the annulment. When they leave, the journalist talks to Ashok. In the next scene we see the activists molesting Ruhi and their members are holding Santoshi, Madhu and Mihika and not letting them go. Ruhi’s clothes are all torn and the activist brings black oil paint and dips her hand in it to apply it on Ruhi’s face. As she was about do that Ishita reaches there and holds her hand.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd