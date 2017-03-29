Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th March 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Ruhi misbehave with each other

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th March 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Ruhi are annoyed with each other over who is better at work. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th March 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Ruhi are annoyed with each other over who is better at work.

The Bhalla and Iyer families have united again. They are enjoying the breakfast together. Madhavi serves dosa to Mr Bhalla and Ishita serves aloo paratha to Mr Iyer. Ruhi comes and invites everyone to the product launch party. Madhavi admires her and packs tiffin for her, she says that Ruhi is so smart and working very hard for the company. Ishita sees Adi’s face, so she also appreciates Adi for handling the work without Raman and Romi. Adi taunts that only Ruhi works hard in the office, the rest of the people are just taking salaries. Ishita asks Adi to behave like a mature person. She points out that if his sister is not able to understand something, then he should speak to her. Adi says that he is not good enough to make Ruhi understand anything. Ishita gets worried about her kids.

Ruhi finds Adi giggling with their business partner Vaibhav, outside the office. She doesn’t like it, she thinks that they are wasting time, so she interferes in their conversation. Ruhi thinks that they are planning to have do business with an international client. She says she is also interested in joining them to pitch to the client. Adi knows that she has misunderstoon the situation, but he adds to her confusion. Ruhi loses her temper and says she is good enough to handle any kind of work. When Vaibhav tells her that they were just talking about the car repair, Ruhi gets embarrassed. Adi laughs at her and says that sometimes one has to pay for over smartness. And, advises her to stop interfering in other’s conversations. Ruhi gets annoyed and leaves from there. Ishita asks Madhavi to join them in the launch party as it is being organised by Adi and Ruhi.

Ruhi has been already angry and when she sees sweet boxes and invitation cards on her desk, she gets more irritated. Adi comes and says that he asked the office boy to put the invites on her desk, he again cracks jokes on her in front of the staff. Ruhi is feeling bad because of Adi’s behaviour. She goes to Raman’s cabin to work from there. The secretary tries to stop Ruhi but Ruhi is so irritated that she doesn’t listen to her and sits in Raman’s chair. It is broken so Ruhi falls from it. Adi also enters with the staff to enjoy the scene. He starts laughing, instead of helping his sister, he again taunts her. Ruhi is so irritated that she takes it as a challenge and says that she will repair the chair and then sit on it. Adi says that he has lots of important work, he can’t waste more time.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita saves Madhavi and gets Nidhi arrested

Ishita and others are excited to attend the launch party and they all leave together. Ishita asks Adi about Ruhi and he says he is not Ruhi’s personal secretary. Ishita finds him rude and immature. She prays that during the party her kids should not argue with each other and that everything goes well.

Ruhi finally repairs the chair. She feels confident and proud. She says that she deserves this chair more than anyone and she is the real successor of Raman. Ruhi checks the invites after finishing all the work. She gets shocked when she doesn’t find her name in RSVP with Adi and Raman’s name. Ruhi recalls how Adi misbehaved with her the whole day. She is sure that Adi intentionally did not send her name for printing. She thinks that Adi wants to take all the credit. She gets aggressive, she wants to show everyone that she is the one who single-handedly worked for this product launch. She finds a wine bottle in Raman’s cupboard. She decides to get drunk and teach a lesson to Adi in the party.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd