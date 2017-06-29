Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th June 2017 full episode written update: Ishita goes to see Raman and Kiran in a drunken state

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th June 2017 full episode written update: Ishita starts crying that she want to meet Raman and they all go to meet him in a drunken state. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th June 2017 full episode written update: Ishita starts crying that she want to meet Raman and they all go to meet him in a drunken state.

The episode begins with Ishita missing Raman. On the other hand Aalia thinks about how Aadi behaved when he heard about Mrs. Bhatnagar. Santoshi comes to Aalia and asks her about the vinegar bottle, she says that she threw it as it was expired Santoshi leaves in an upset mood. Shagun calls Mani and asks him that they should have a party that is way better than Bhallas. Shagun tells him to not invite them as they should know how it feels not to be invited. Neelu calls Ishita and asks her to come immediately as Aalia threw Santoshi’s vinegar bottle.

Raman and Kiran on the other hand are having dinner and talking about their families. Shagun sees them talking and suspects something wrong. Meanwhile, Aadi comes there thinking of talking to Raman and he sees Shagun. He goes to Shagun and she asks him about Kiran. Aadi tells her that she is his new business partner. Shagun also asks for Ishita. Shagun says that she wants to talk to him. She asks him about Aalia and then suggests him to start a new business but Aadi says no. While Raman sees Aadi and calls him as Kiran asks Raman to introduce her to him. Aadi gives his introduction to Kiran and wishes her all the best. At home, Santoshi is frustrated with Aalia as she threw the vinegar bottle. Madhu and Santoshi start fighting while Ishita comes there and asks her to calm down and says that she would buy her new one.

Thereafter Ishita buys an expensive liquor bottle for Santoshi and she is happy. While everyone asks Ishita why she bought it. Santoshi asks Ishita and Madhu to wait and gets some drinks and mixes some vodka in it. And she gives it to both of them. And they get completely drunk. There Shagun plans to have a huge coverage of the party. Meanwhile, Ishita starts crying that she want to meet Raman and they all go to meet Raman in a drunken state.

