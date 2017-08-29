Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th august 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil behaves coldly with Ruhi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th august 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi asks Nikhil why he was behaving weirdly with her and tells him to come to hospital with her. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th august 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi asks Nikhil why he was behaving weirdly with her and tells him to come to hospital with her.

Raman and Ishita are taking kids out from the hotel when Raman sees some old man and gets happy. He says it’s so good to see him after so long and that man says he can’t talk to him as he is really tensed. Riya sees the man and calls him Nanaji. He hugs her and says he was so tensed for her and scolds her nanny for being so careless. Riya says she is fine and Ishita says it wasn’t her fault. He asks her if she is hotel staff and Raman introduces her as his wife. Riya introduces Pihu to her Nanaji and Raman says it’s her daughter and her elder daughter organised the party along with her friend Nikhil. He asks Raman to convey his thanks to Ruhi and Nikhil. After he leaves Ishita asks Raman how he knows him and Raman tells her that he is Mr Garewal, his college professor and he respects him a lot.

There Ruhi is getting over concerned about Nikhil and shouts at the nurse to call the doctor. When doctor arrives he checks him and tells that he is fine and there are minor injuries. Ruhi hugs Nikhil and thanks god. Doctor says he is really lucky to have such a loving girlfriend. Nikhil gets furious and says she isn’t his girlfriend. The nurse asks Ruhi to clear the bills and sign the discharge papers. At the reception Nikhil says to Ruhi that he’ll pay the bill himself and Ruhi insists on paying and she says she has booked a cab for him and she’ll go to drop him but Nikhil says he’ll go by himself. Ruhi says she is paying the bill and is going but Nikhil yells at her and Raman comes there. Raman says to Nikhil that he’ll drop him but Nikhil asks him to take Ruhi home and he’ll manage.

The next day at breakfast Aaliya asks Ruhi if Nikhil is fine as he isn’t taking her calls. Ruhi says she’ll go to his house in a while. Ruhi packs parathas for Nikhil but Aaliya tells her that Nikhil doesn’t like much of help for him. Ruhi says he became a clown to help her and now it’s her duty to help him. Raman says she must come with him first to meet Mr Garewal.

At Riya’s house Mr Garewal thanks Ruhi and says she shouldn’t have organised the party without Riya’s mom’s knowledge. Raman invites him for dinner but he says he is leaving the same night. Riya insists him to stay and to go for dinner and he agrees.

At the office Kiran is upset and tells Raman that Bala is behaving very weirdly as whenever she asks him to meet he makes excuses and is ignoring her. She says it’s equally difficult for her but she is trying and asks Raman to talk to Bala. Raman calms her down and she leaves and Raman takes out a book for Bala which says life doesn’t stop with loss of someone.

There Ruhi rings bell at Nikhil’s house and he opens the door, he doesn’t seem happy to see her and says he is busy. Ruhi says she’ll wait outside the door and he can open the door when he is free. Nikhil shuts the door but Ruhi knocks and asks him to talk. Nikhil asks her what she wants and Ruhi asks her why he is behaving this weirdly and asks him to come to hospital with her. Nikhil resists but then gives in.

There Mihika suggests Ishita to call over Nikhil for dinner and Raman comes home to see Madhu at Bhalla house and finds it the right chance to talk to Bala and gives him the book.

