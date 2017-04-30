Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi lets Roshini stay

Adi and Aaliya’s family is getting ready for their Sangeet ceremony. Adi and Aaliya’s family is getting ready for their Sangeet ceremony.

The episode starts with Roshini who tells Adi that she was helpless, she too had been put in the situation without her consent. Her life has become more miserable after marriage. She tells Adi that a village girl doesn’t have any control in her life. They always get exploited and dominated from their childhood, when Roshini got married to a city boy, she dreamt that now she can live a better life. She will be able to study and achieve something in life. But, when she came to know about Adi and Aaliya, she had decided not to come in between. She asks Adi to allow her stay in this house for some time. It is good for both of them because if Roshini returns to Khandpur then the villagers will definitely create trouble for Adi. So to avoid that, its better to keep her in the city and Roshini will also get a chance to make her life better in the city which is not possible otherwise. Adi feels bad for her. Roshini says that after meeting Ishita and Aaliya, she got the strength to fight back. She is thankful to them. Also, she has no problems if Adi marries Aaliya.

Next morning, Mihika and Roshini are preparing breakfast. Toshi, Madhavi and Ishita are in Toshi’s room, looking at Toshi’s old jewellery. Toshi gives one of her traditional jewellery to Ishita and says that she had got it from her mother-in law and the same, she is giving to Ishita. Toshi says that after sometime Ishita can give it to Aaliya. This is a way to shift your responsibility to your daughter-in-law. Ishita smiles and says she will do it just after the marriage and then all three will go for morning walk etc. They all laugh together. Roshini sees them and appreciates the atmosphere of the family.

There, in Khandpur village, Gagan is telling his mother that if Adi doesn’taccept Roshini then he will kill Adi. Roshini’s mother doesn’t know what is happening in the city, she gives Gagan few things to give it to Roshini. Adi asks Romi not to plan anything else against Roshini. He has no problems with her now. Romi feels strange, they both sit on the breakfast table. Adi talks nicely to Roshini which makes Ishtia wonder. She asks Raman how Adi became nice to Roshini. Raman says that Adi must have felt guilty. Ishita is happy now. Later, Adi tells Romi that Roshini has no issues with Adi and Aaliya’s marriage. She just wants to stay in Delhi for sometime. Romi doubts and asks Adi to give divorce to Roshini. Adi says that if divorces now then everyone will definitely get to know of their marriage. But, then he realises that divorce is necessary before marrying Aaliya. Romi says not to worry about all these things, and he asks Adi to enjoy his sangeet night. Romi will take care of Gagan. He also suggests Adi to divorce Roshini after getting married to Aaliya. But, Adi decides to first get the divorce.

Raman asks Ishita and others to get ready for the sangeet ceremony quickly as they are getting late. Ishita says that they will take more time.

