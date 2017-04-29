Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th April 2017 full episode written update: Roshini calls Adi a coward

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th April 2017 full episode written update: Roshini slaps Adi for trying to prove that she was a thief Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 29th April 2017 full episode written update: Roshini slaps Adi for trying to prove that she was a thief

The episode starts in the Bhalla house, where Adi has lost his gold chain while dancing. Actually, Romi and Adi have planted the chain among Roshini’s belongings and wants to blame her for stealing the same. This way Adi can throw her out. Romi tells Ishita and others that they should check Roshini’s bag. Ishita refuses and says it is not possible, Roshini cannot do such thing. But, Roshini insists that she wants to prove her innocence. Romi and Adi check everything, but they don’t find the chain. Romi is surprised as he himself had hid it. Everyone feels very guilty, Ishita and Raman apologise Roshini.

Ashok calls Gagan and informs him that Adi is getting married to his fiancé Aaliya in three days. He tries to provoke Gagan by saying that Gagan has failed to take revenge for his brother. Adi has comfortably left that village girl and is marrying Aaliya. Gagan gets furious and says that he is coming to the city to teach a lesson to Adi. Ashok hangs up and laughs.

In the next scene, Raman and Ishita gives clothes and other stuff to Roshini. She asks Roshini to accept it, otherwise they will feel more guilty. Adi is tense, he has to do something to throw Roshini out as Ishita is getting emotionally attached to her. Aaliya calls Adi and says that she is excited as only three days are remaining for their marriage. She asks Adi to come to her house to practice dancing. There, Ishita is worried about why Adi is rude with Roshini. Raman asks her not to discuss anything with Adi as he will think that Roshini has complained about him. Raman thinks that Adi is just nervous due to the wedding. He pulls Ishita near and they both dance to a romantic song.

Adi and Aaliya are also doing a couple dance in their balcony. Adi gets romantic and tries to apply sindoor to Aaliya. Just then, Roshini appears and stops Adi. Adi asks her to leave from there, but she choses to tell Aaliya about her marriage. Raman, Ishita and Mihika also come and Roshini tells them about her marriage with Adi and how Adi is trying to cheat everyone. Ishita gets angry and slaps Adi. Raman and Ishita say that Adi has let them down. Raman tells that Roshini will now live in this house as Adi’s wedded wife. Aaliya cries and throws her engagement ring. Just then Adi wakes up and realised that he was dreaming. He gets scared.

Adi decides to forcefully make Roshini leave the house. He pulls her to the balcony and threatens her. He says that if she does not leave, he can harm her. There is a limit to someone’s patience, Roshini finally gets irritated at Adi and slaps him. She shouts at him and asks why he agreed in front of the villagers for marriage, why didn’t he show this courage to them. She says that she is helpless and weak i.e. Adi can threaten her. She blames him for leaving her alone in a new place and when she has got a shelter, he is trying to snatch that also. Adi is shocked, he was not expecting this from docile Roshini. Roshini gives Adi his gold chain and says that it is too bad that Adi tried to prove her a thief. Roshini says that she has no problems if Adi marries Aaliya, she is not interested in being a wife to him. But, she cannot forget that she is married and she will live with this status forever.

