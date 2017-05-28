Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th May 2017 full episode written update: Police come to Bhalla house to arrest Aadi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th May 2017 full episode written update: Ishita’s husband Raman calls the judge and inspector asks him to put it on speakers Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th May 2017 full episode written update: Ishita’s husband Raman calls the judge and inspector asks him to put it on speakers

Shagun, Mani and Shobhna come to Bhalla house for “pag phera” when police come there with arrest warrant for Aadi. Ishita and Raman plead to him to leave Aadi and tell him that he has already annulled the marriage. The inspector asks for annulment papers, Raman calls the judge but he doesn’t pick up. Ishita asks who has filed the complaint when Police calls Gagan and Roshni’s mom come in and blame Aadi. They even say bad about Aaliya for being shameless. Ishita asks them to stop the non sense. Gagan asks them where they have hidden Roshni. Ishita says she is at her mom’s house and she’ll get her here and she will tell the truth herself. Meanwhile Raman calls the judge and inspector asks him to put it on speakers. Ashok asks the judge to take the call as Gagan must have already created a scene over there. The judge answers the call and denies of the annulment. He says to Raman that Aadi must have lied to him regarding the annulment and he has no idea about it. Mani gets furious and holds Aadi’s collar for cheating on them.

Ishita comes there with Roshni and asks Mani to control himself. Ishita asks Roshni to tell the truth to the police. Roshni’s mom embraces her and inspector asks her to tell the truth. Roshni says there has been no annulment and she and Aadi are still husband and wife. Everyone is stunned to listen to this. Aaliya hits hard on Roshni’s face. She says she knows the truth of Khandpur and Roshni only told her that, then only she married Aadi. She says Aadi was right about her and they shouldn’t have helped her. She says she is doing this to a family who has helped her and has given her home to stay. Shagun says Roshni is lying and she just wants to stay in town that’s why she is doing all this.

Gagan says that Shagun went to Khandpur and he asked her to listen to him but she didn’t. Inspector asks her if she went there and Shagun says yes and Gagan doesn’t let her say the complete thing. Mani shouts and asks everyone to stop the nonsense and asks Inspector to do as he may please. He asks Aaliya to come to the room with him. There Mani asks her to pack her bag and come with them. Aaliya tries to make him understand but he doesn’t listen to her. Shagun also comes there and says to Mani that he is over reacting but Mani is adamant.

