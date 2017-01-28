Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th January 2017 full episode written update: Raman feels helpless when he doesn’t get help from the minister

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th January 2017 full episode written update: Rumi and Raman arrive at the Minister’s office to meet Param Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th January 2017 full episode written update: Rumi and Raman arrive at the Minister’s office to meet Param

Raman and Ishita reach the remand home to meet Ruhi. They show the permission letter to the warden. But, the warden doesn’t allow them as Ruhi has asked not to let her family meet her. She feels that she has defamed her family and now she will not trouble them anymore. Raman says all this is being taught by Suhail, Ruhi is saying whatever Suhail wanted her to say. The warden says that she can’t help, she has to follow the procedure. Ishita and Raman try hard, but in vain.

Raman and Ishita return home. They find Pihu’s friend Kiara and her mother have come to meet Pihu. Ishita thanks Kiara’s mother as she is supporting them in hard times. Pihu drags about her father and lies to Kiara that Raman cooks very nice South-Indian dishes. Kiara says that she wants to taste Raman’s food. Ishita hears it and tells Raman that for the sake of Pihu, he has to cook the food. Raman makes lunch for Pihu and her friend. Ishita helps him in the kitchen.

Raman and Ishita get a light moment while making lunch. Pihu feels very happy seeing her parents working together. They serve food to everyone. Ishita’s head gets hurt, Raman gets worried and brings milk for her. Ishita gets emotional and tries to patch up with Raman, but Raman’s anger is still not gone. He says he doesn’t want to discuss anything about Ruhi with her as she only his daughter. Ishita screams that she is her daughter as well and she can take her out from the jail alone.

Raman, Romi and Ishita visit the Minister at his office. They get surprised to find Param there, working as the secretary of the Minister. They meet the Minister who shows his inability to help them in Ruhi’s case.He says if Ruhi is saying that she wants imprisonment then he cannot do anything. He asks them to wait for one year and when Ruhi will get shifted to the Central jail, then they can appeal in the higher court.

Raman is disheartened, he comes out with Romi and Ishita. Ishita says that they have to think of something else. Raman says that he doesn’t need her. Ishita leaves. Param comes to Raman and says that he wants to help them, he says that they should trust him as he wants to help the family. He says that as a father he can understand Raman’s state of mind, also he wants to return the favour to the Bhalla family as they are taking care of Ananya. Param suggests them to opt for an illegal way.

He says that they have to make Ruhi run from the jail as this is the only option which can give them quick justice. He gives a name and contact number of the person who can help Ruhi. Param tells them that tomorrow there is a function in the remand home where the Minister is invited as the chief guest. Param can help them in entering the remand home as he will get the permission letter signed by the Minister. Raman gets hesitant, but Romi says that this is the best plan. Later, Raman shows his disbelief on Param but Romi says that Param wants Simmi and Ananya’s acceptance so he is doing all that. On the other hand, Ishita and Shagun decide to meet the Minister from some other route.

