Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita and Shagun plan a dinner for Gulabo’s husband and Raman gets tensed

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th February 2017 full episode written update: Pihu is spending a lot of time on the internet without any supervision. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th February 2017 full episode written update: Pihu is spending a lot of time on the internet without any supervision.

Nidhi gets successful in her plan. Ishita slips on the floor and hurts her ankle. Mani and Gulabo immediately take her to her bed. Mani gets suspicious that oil has been poured on the floor deliberately by someone. Gulabo rubs an ointment on Ishita’s foot. Ishita likes Gulabo’s care and concern. She says that Gulabo is a very good person and she is more than a governess to them. Mani confronts with Nidhi about the oil she spilled on the floor. Nidhi denies, but Mani is sure that she has done it. He says if Nidhi will try to hurt Shagun and his child then he will forget everything and will inform the police about Nidhi. He threatens Nidhi and chokes her neck.

Shagun and Ishita want to invite Gulabo’s husband for the dinner. They are so happy with Gulabo’s gestures that they want to do something for her. Ishita requests Gulabo to call her husband for dinner tomorrow.

Shagun has made an online account of Pihu, and she is very excited to receive several friend requests. She accepts all the requests and also uploads her pictures. Raman tells Romi about the dinner invitation he has got for Gulabo’s husband. Raman and Romi pick one of their office employees and request him to become Gulabo’s husband for one day. The employee is very hesitant. He is so afraid that he runs away. Pihu comes to Shagun to select a photograph for her profile pic. Shagun puts one of her pic, but Pihu is not finding it good. Romi asks his friend to help them with Raman’s problem, but his friend also doesn’t agree. Ishita calls Gulabo and checks about her husband’s favourite dish. Raman is worried, as they are failing to arrange for any person to become Gulabo’s husband for the dinner.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th February 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi plans to take revenge from Ishita

Next morning, Gulabo comes to work. Ishita asks her to take care of both Pihu and Shagun as she has a busy day today. Gulabo gets a relief. She asks to cancel the dinner plan as Ishita won’t be able to reach home on time. Ishita says she will manage and she really wants to meet her husband. Raman once again pushes Romi to arrange for the husband. Pihu comes from school and discuss her school assignments with Gulabo aka Raman. Romi informs Raman that Gulabo’s husband has been arranged.

Romi sends an aged guy as Gulabo’s husband. Ishita and Shagun welcome him and start chatting with him. They want to know about Gulabo and her husband’s love story. Raman is feeling awkward, as he doesn’t want to stretch this thing more.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd