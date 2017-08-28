Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th August 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi and Nikhil get stuck in elevator with the kids

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th August 2017 full episode written update: Raman reaches the basement and finds the lift man drunk. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th August 2017 full episode written update: Raman reaches the basement and finds the lift man drunk.

Nikhil and Riya are coming out of the party venue and Ruhi thanks Nikhil for helping her through the party. Nikhil gets silent and Ruhi asks him what happened and he diverts the topic. Some cleaner removes the under maintenance sign from the elevator while he is talking on the phone and Pihu, Ananya, Riya and Kshitija come out. Ruhi, Nikhil, Pihu, Ananya, Kshitija get into the lift while Riya hesitates to get in but Ruhi and Nikhil ask him to get in. Riya gets in and the doors close while Riya starts panicking. The lift stops midway and Riya starts feeling claustrophobic. Nikhil dials emergency number but isn’t able to connect.

There Ishita is upset from Raman because he doesn’t give attention to her as Mani does to Shagun and Raman asks her to test him and he fails.

There Riya’s nanny calls Ishita to ask if Ruhi has got Riya home as she can’t find them at the venue and she can’t connect to Ruhi’s phone. Ishita asks her to not worry as Ruhi is a responsible girl meanwhile the nanny hears some voices calling for help and she gets to know that Riya and everyone are stuck in the lift, she tells Ishita and Raman and Ishita leaves for the venue.

The hotel manager scolds the staff for letting the kids in and asks to arrange for some lift engineer. The receptionist tells that she can’t connect to him and the other one is out of town. The manager panics as the cable can break any moment when Raman and Ishita reach and over hear this. Raman yells at them and goes to arrange for help. Ishita asks the manager to take her to the floor where the lift is stuck.

There Ruhi and Nikhil are trying to calm the kids and Nikhil asks them to count to ten and at the end of it they’ll surely hear some help outside. Ishita reaches there and calls for Pihu and assures them that she’ll take them out and Raman has gone to arrange some help. Raman reaches the basement and finds the lift man drunk. Raman wakes him up by throwing water at him and takes him upstairs. They try to open the door but the cable gets weak and it moves to sixth floor from seventh. All the staff along with Raman and Ishita rush there and Raman opens the door along with the lift men. They take out Riya, Pihu and other kids and Nikhil asks Ruhi to go out but she says she can’t leave him as he came to help her. Nikhil insists and Ruhi asks him to promise that he’ll meet her after getting out from there. Nikhil pushes Ruhi out of the lift and Raman pulls her out and as they were about take Nikhil out, the cable breaks and the lift falls.

