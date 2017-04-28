Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Romi plot against Roshini

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Romi plan to get Roshini to leave. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Romi plan to get Roshini to leave.

Adi is not feeling good after scolding Roshini. His dubious mind is troubling him, as he doesn’t want to be unfair and rude to her but he is also helpless. Next morning, Adi assumes that Roshini has left the house. But, he is shocked when he sees her serving breakfast. Everyone is enjoying, eating parathas which Roshini has made and Toshi even gives her ‘shagun’. Adi is irked and shouts at Roshini for dropping the glass. Ishita scolds Adi and says that he has no right to shout at Roshini. Adi leaves from there.

Later, Bala welcomes Shagun and Aaliya to the Bhalla house. He wants to gift wedding chuda to Aaliya as now he is her ‘mamaji’. Bala has called a jeweller to show the options to them. Ishita asks Roshini to chose one for Aaliya. Roshini with heavy heart selects one of the chuda design. She gives it to Aaliya, but slips and falls. Adi who is standing nearby doesn’t like it and starts yelling at Roshini. Ishita and Aaliya find him rude and Ishita asks Adi to apologise to Roshini. Ishita wonders why Adi mistreats Roshini every time and she instructs him not to misbehave with any woman.

Adi goes to his room and worries that Roshini is getting everyone’s sympathy. He has to think of something to make her leave. He speaks to Shagun about it and asks her to talk to Ishita and shift Roshini to her NGO. Shagun tries to convince Ishita, but Ishita says that it’s better to keep Roshini with the family until the time she doesn’t find her husband.

Adi tells Romi that Roshini is the girl who he married and requests Romi to help him. Adi doesn’t want Roshini to live in the Bhalla house. He fears that Roshini will expose him. Romi thinks of another way, suggests to let her live with them. It is good that she didn’t go to the Khandpur, else the villagers would have gone to the police or would have tried to harm Adi and his family. Adi can now keep an eye on her all the time. But, Adi says he is quite tensed in her presence and he just wants her to leave.

Raman comes and asks both of them to join the family in the living room. A choreographer has been called to teach everyone, a marriage dance. Ishita asks Roshini to gather everyone. Romi comes to Adi and asks him to give his gold chain. Romi has a plan to hide the chain in Roshini’s bag and then blame her for stealing the same. This way, Ishita will ask Roshini to leave the house.

