Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28 November 2017 full episode written update: Ishita throws Param out of his cabin

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 28 November 2017 full episode written update: Ishita comes to Raman and Simmi gives her the phone.

Simmi comes out and yells at Ishita and Santoshi and asks Santoshi how can she welcome Ishita as their house got ruined because of her and how can she hug Ananya’s murderer. Ishita shuts her up and asks her to stop her nonsense. She says what happened with Ananya shouldn’t have happened but she is using that for her personal motives and asks why is she blaming Santoshi. She says Ruhi had toothache and she came to drop her and forgot her phone in Raman’s car so she came to get that. She says she anyway doesn’t need to give clarification to her as it is her house and her family and they all love her, though some people are here who want sympathy for personal motives and her family members may have fallen into her (Simmi’s) trap as they can’t see her hurt. She says she can see how she is ruining her family but she is here and she won’t let this happen and leaves. Romi whispers to Simmi that thank God there is someone who knows her intentions and Santoshi wonders what he said. She thinks she did a mistake by supporting Ishita and she should support Simmi as it’s Simmi’s house. Simmi says to Param if he is seeing all this and that they have to keep Ishita away from this house. Param says now let her see what he does.

Ruhi’s female employee comes to her to resign as she is getting married and Ruhi gives her a lecture over marriage highlighting the cons and says it’s a trap. Romi overhears this and feels bad.

Ishita comes to Raman and Simmi gives her the phone. Ishita thanks her and turns to leave but Simmi stops her and says they need to cancel the contract, Ishita says she knew it and this is the reason she doesn’t want to do business with sinking companies as they are too unprofessional. She asks Raman if Simmi told him the clauses for breaching the contract when she asked him to back off the contract. She asks Raman to not to cancel the contract but Raman says he is helpless and leaves.

Ishita moves out and collides with Romi who asks her about her well being and tells her that Ruhi has become very rude and Mihika isnt talking to him. He tells her that they need her and Ishita says even she need them and she will find out a way get back here.

Ishita comes to Param’s cabin with Shweta and asks what’s with this gaudy interiors, who’s choice is it and Param says he got this. Ishita asks shweta to throw the furniture as her designers will do interiors because she needs to shift here. Param says its his cabin and Ishita says she is going to shift here, its no more his cabin and since she is the investor of an important project, and she is taking all decisions. She tells him that he is not imp here and he isn’t getting that he is not required right now. She asks Shweta to help him in shifting. He says its Raman’s office. She says of course and he is just an employee, so he better be obeying orders. She asks if he will be leaving on own or if she should throw his belongings. He tells her that she is crossing her limits and says this is just the beginning and asks him to get out.

Param says he will go to the opposite cabin but Ishita says that’s Ruhi’s cabin, and says he can get space in storeroom, watchman’s cabin, and since he is a big man he can make a cabin for himself and Param leaves. Shweta too leaves and Ishita smiles and says it was not difficult only courage is needed. She says to herself that she will make him out of Raman’s life too, pest control is going on here. She calls Me Iyer and asks if he has reached there. He says he did but he doesn’t know how to say it, as they didn’t give any notice to the tenants. Ishita says Ashok has a spare flat and thy can offer that for less rent and asks him to try to convince them. Madhu asks her to not to worry and she will manage everything. Ishita says she knows and tells them how she threw Param out of the cabin. She disconnects and says Simmi better be alert now as Iyers are coming back to become Raman’s neighbours.

Madhu and Mr Iyer meet the tenants and tell them that they want the house back and tells that they will compensate but the lady refuses. Madhu asks why and the lady says it’s such a big house, ladies like her in kitty parties, and they are very happy here.

Simmi and Raman come to the building. Simmi recalls Ishita’s words. She says to him that they should declare their bankruptcy than working with Ishita. Raman says he don’t trust her and he has called a lawyer who will tell them how to get rid of her.

