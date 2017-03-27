Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th March 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi kidnaps Madhavi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th March 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi asks Ishita to help her escape from Delhi or else she will kill Madhavi. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th March 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi asks Ishita to help her escape from Delhi or else she will kill Madhavi.

The episode starts when Ishita sees Bala in a drunken state. He is so mournful that he loses control over his body and falls on the floor. Ishita and Mihika try to hold him, but Shravan comes and asks them to stay away. Seeing his condition, Vishwa gets disappointed, and Ishita feels bad for her parents.

Adi and Ruhi are waiting for Mr. Bhatia at the restaurant. Ruhi meets Rahul Bhatia there. Adi intentionally leaves the table so that Ruhi and Mr. Bhatia’s son can talk freely and get to know each other better. The guy tells her about his father and Adi’s intentions to fix their marriage. Also, he says that he likes some other girl and he is not willing to marry her. Ruhi gets annoyed and starts shouting at him. She gets to know that Adi is planning a marriage for her. Ruhi gets so furious that she confronts Adi. She blames her that he is jealous of her intelligence and business sense. He is not able to see Ruhi getting successful and indispensable in the office. Adi also loses his temper and raises his hand on Ruhi. Ruhi leaves from there. Adi feels guilty after hitting his sister.

Ishita comes to the police station and tells them about the pen initials and Trisha. They decide to investigate more about Trisha. The police official checks Trisha’s picture and finds out that she has disguised herself. The police and Ishita wonder why Trisha wore fake teeth and hair to look like someone else. And, what motive did she have, why she was living with them with a fake identity. The expert in the police department, makes a sketch of Nidhi through Trisha’s picture. Ishita is shocked to see the picture. She recognises her as Nidhi Chhabra, a criminal and also a prisoner. She pleads to the police to search for Nidhi Chhabra. She claims that Nidhi is a dangerous criminal who is after her family, moreover, she murdered Vandita. Now, it is very crucial to arrest her. The police officer sends a special team to catch Nidhi, and orders for a strict checking at Delhi border.

Ruhi meets Madhavi at the parking area of their society. She finds out that Madhavi unwell so she tries to help her. But, Madhavi pushes her and taunts that Ishita already helped them so much, now she doesn’t want any favour from the Bhalla family. Seeing her condition, Ruhi runs to bring water for her. When she returns, she finds Nidhi kidnapping Madhavi in a car. Ruhi immediately informs Toshi and Ishita about it. Ishita is about to inform the police, but Nidhi calls her first and threatens Ishita to do whatever she is asking for. Otherwise, she will kill Madhavi. She also warns Ishita not to inform the police about it. Nidhi asks her to come at some desolate place and meet her. Ishita is furious, she decides to take revenge from Nidhi. She says Nidhi had already disturbed her life before when she kidnapped her daughter, now she will not let her win again. She gives strength to Toshi, Mihika and Ruhi to handle the situation and teach a lesson to Nidhi unitedly.

Ishita comes at the place where Nidhi has called her to meet. Nidhi has tied a time bomb around Madhavi’s body. Nidhi asks Ishita to take her outside the Delhi border, otherwise she will press the button of the bomb. Ishita says that it is difficult to make her cross the border. Nidhi says that because of Ishita, the police is checking all the cars, if Ishita will take her then nobody will doubt her car.

