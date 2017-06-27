Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th June full episode written update: Raman slaps Aadi for shouting at him

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th June full episode written update: Ishita says she scolds Aadi whenever required but Raman refuses to listen. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th June full episode written update: Ishita says she scolds Aadi whenever required but Raman refuses to listen.

Aadi yells at Raman and says he is always after him and his wife. Raman says even he has married but has never misbehaved with their elders. Aadi says he must be really experienced as he had married twice. Raman slaps him and leaves for his room and Ishita follows him. Raman yells at Ishita and asks Ishita to let him leave because she thinks he is wrong and she is on Aadi’s side. Ishita says she is just trying to save the family from breaking its bond. But Raman says that she always makes him understand. Ishita says she scolds Aadi whenever required and Raman says he is going to office as he’ll get some peace there and asks her to neither follow him nor call him there.

In the next scene Ishita is sitting alone wondering how she can sort out everything between Raman and Aadi when Roshni comes to call her as she has got a patient at clinic. Roshni asks her to not go looking at her condition but Ishita says personal and professional lives should not bother each other and hence she will go to the clinic as it will help her divert her mind. Roshni says she’ll come along.

At the office, a lady comes and asks the watchman to let her in but he says office is not open as yet. She says she is Raman’s business partner meanwhile Raman comes and greets her and takes her in. There Romi isn’t able to sleep thinking of the situation at home. Mihika asks him why is he so tensed when Romi says Raman has done so much for Aadi and now he is giving this behaviour to him. He says now he thanks God that he doesn’t have a child, if this is how children are.

Raman’s partner Kiran asks him that his son must be very thankful of him as he has done so much for him. Raman tells her the situation pretending it to be of a friend. He says there is a clash in the family and everyone including his wife thinks he is wrong. She advises him to stay patient as the condition will change and get better with time.

There, Aaliya was talking to Shagun and Aadi comes to the room. She disconnects the phone. Aadi asks her whom she was talking to and Aaliya tries to change the topic. Aadi gets rigid and asks her again and Aaliya says she was talking to Shagun. Aadi asks what she was saying and whether she was asking her to talk to Aadi that he should start his own business and its not good for him to work with Raman. Aadi says Shagun should not give advice to him. Aaliya wonders how Ishita will react when she’ll get to know about this.

Next, Raman asks Kiran where she is staying and she says she booked a room but they cancelled the booking. Raman says he’ll get one for her or she can stay at his house. She says she’ll prefer hotel room. Raman and Kiran are going to hotel in a car while Ishita calls him when she couldn’t find him at home but Raman rejects the call. They reach the hotel and as Raman is about to leave she says that she knows it’s not his friend but his own situation and suggests him to talk to his wife and son. Raman says he needs time and leaves.

Next we see Raman and Ruhi at the breakfast table and Neelu talking to him about some loan for her son while Aaliya is standing nearby and Santoshi and Mihika are in the kitchen. Raman says she should not get a loan for her son unless he repays it himself or else children don’t value what they get from their parents in hierarchy. Aaliya leaves and Santoshi asks her to have breakfast but Aaliya says she left her phone in the room.

