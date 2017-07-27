Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th July 2017 full episode written update: Shagun doubts Ishita and Raman when Pihu helps them

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita, Raman and Pihu reach home and Shagun switches on the lights and asks why are they so late. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita, Raman and Pihu reach home and Shagun switches on the lights and asks why are they so late.

Pihu complains of a toothache to Shagun. Ishita and Raman take Pihu out for ice cream where Ishita tells Raman that the watchman of Mani’s building knows something about the murderer. Raman says they should go there but Ishita says they are with Pihu when Pihu comes to the table and says they can go if it’s urgent, she can call her friend over and who’ll also drop her home. Ishita says it’s not that important they can go the next day and asks her who is this friend. Pihu says it’s Kiran as she has asked her to call her whenever she needs her and that’s why Kshitija and Ananya are so fond of her. Raman looks at Ishita and she says she’ll talk to Madhu about Kiran and Bala’s marriage once they are done with this case. Ishita says to Pihu that it’s a secret and shouldn’t be told to anyone.

Ishita, Raman and Pihu reach home and Shagun switches on the lights and asks why are they so late. Ishita says there were too many cavities. Pihu puts a hand on her cheek and Shagun asks Raman to come to her room as she wants to talk to him. Pihu asks Raman if she can sleep with him and Raman says of course and says to Shagun that it’s late and they’ll talk in the morning. Shagun says to Ishita that Ruhi is really fond of her and even she also seems to be close to her and Ishita says she is such a lovely child that anyone would love her. Shagun thinks to herself that she isn’t a fool as they all think. She saw how Pihu had pain on left side when they left and now Pihu is pointing at right. She wonders why Pihu is helping them when she is her daughter.

The next morning Ishita says to Neelu that she can help her in packing tiffin as she does this at her house too. Raman asks Shagun if she has any plans for the day and she says she has lunch plans. Ishita asks to Raman if he can drop her to her clinic. When they both leave Shagun calls her driver to check if he has reached and goes to follow Ishita and Raman.

There at Iyer’s house Aadi and Ruhi ask for breakfast as they are getting late and Madhu asks Mihika to call Aaliya but they find her standing by Mani’s picture. Madhu asks her to have breakfast as even Mani wouldn’t like that. Aadi calls Nikhil and asks if he can come over as Aaliya is feeling low. But Nikhil refuses as he says he is in no mood to get humiliated again.

Ishita and Raman reach Mani’s building and ask about the guard but they get to know that he has left for his village in some hurry. Ishita waits there for Shagun as she believed Shagun would follow her. Shagun reaches there and finds the place familiar. She sees flashback of Mani and her home and falls down with a headache. Raman and Ishita take her inside her flat and call the doctor. Shagun meanwhile subconsciously shouts “leave me, don’t do this, leave Mani.” And Raman and Ishita get worried if it would harm Shagun.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd