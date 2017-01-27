Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th January 2017 full episode written update: Suhail makes Ruhi sign her death plea

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita receives support from Shagun, Mani, Aaliya and Abhishek to fight for Ruhi. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita receives support from Shagun, Mani, Aaliya and Abhishek to fight for Ruhi.

The episode starts with Shagun who is in Bhalla house and waiting for Raman and Ishita. Shagun asks Ishita about Ruhi. Ishita says that she is a bad mother who ruined her daughter’s life. Shagun says that she is wrong, Shagun is jealous of her. She tells Ishita that she is a very good mother and wife. She asks Ishita not to be depressed as now they have to get Ruhi out of this situation. Ishita is surprised and says that this time when her family is not supporting her, it is so strange that Shagun stands with her. Shagun says that Ruhi is her daughter too, she has not come to be friends with Ishita. She asks Ishita to be strong and shows confidence.

In the next scene, the constable takes Ruhi secretly to a waiting room. Suhail wants to meet Ruhi so he bribes the constables. Ruhi gets shocked to see him. Suhail tells her it id good she took the blame on her and freed Suhail. He says that he did drama of love to take revenge from the Bhalla family and Ruhi should not have any hard feelings. Ruhi recalls Suhail giving her a letter in jail, which she read after going home. It is written in the letter that if Ruhi will not take the murder blame on herself than Suhail will ruin Pihu’s life and he will kill Raman and Ishita too. It seems Ruhi was threatened by Suhail and that is why she took the blame in the court, but she told a different story to her parents.

Suhail laughs and says this is the weakness of the Bhalla family, they unconditionally love each other. He asks Ruhi to sign on some paper. Ruhi reads that letter and gets shocked. She has no option, she cries and signs on the paper. Suhail leaves. Ruhi scolds the constable and says that she will complain about her if she let Suhail come here. Suhail is happy as Ruhi has signed her death paper.

Mani calls his sources to talk to the minister so that he can help them in Ruhi’s case. He fixes the meeting between the minister and Raman. He also sends letter and cheque for party funding. Shagun thanks Mani.

Ishita and Raman are trying hard to meet Ruhi in remand home, but Abhishek tells them that it is very difficult to get permission for that. Ishita comes to Raman and says why he is not talking to her. They have to be together to get Ruhi out of the jail. But, Raman goes to meet Abhishek. Raman gets to know that Ruhi has sent the letter from remand home in which it is stated that Ruhi wants this case to be run in fast track. She thinks that she is guilty and she doesn’t demand any mercy. Raman and Ishita get shocked and says it is false. Abhishek shows Ruhi’s signature. Raman gets violent, but Abhishek tells him to be a team. He says that means Ruhi is not safe even in jail, Suhail is influencing her decisions there too.

Raman is depressed and missing Ruhi. Ishita too is in pain, she goes to Ruhi’s room and try to feel her presence in everything. Ishita cries and says that she is missing Ruhi.

