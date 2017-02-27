Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th February 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi plans to take revenge from Ishita

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tells Shagun that Raman has lost interest in his wife is not showing any concern towards his daughters Ruhi and Pihu. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tells Shagun that Raman has lost interest in his wife is not showing any concern towards his daughters Ruhi and Pihu.

In the first scene, Raman tells Pihu about his disguise as Gulabo. He tells her the reason too. Pihu gets very happy, as now she can enjoy her father’s company all the time. She promises Raman, Romi and Divya that she will never tell the truth to anyone. There, Nidhi is mixing the poison in the Payasam. Nidhi wants to kill the happiness of Mani and others. Her sadistic nature is going to kill Shagun’s unborn child too. She serves the Payasam to Shagun. As Shagun is about to eat it, Ishita comes and stops her suddenly. Ishita says that it is not advisable for Shagun to have any milk product, it can give her acidity problem. Nidhi gets irked, she takes back the dish and decides to first teach a lesson to Ishita.

After the ceremony, Ishita calls Gulabo. Ishita checks with Gulabo whether she is hurt after the scolding she got from Ishita. Gulabo says she is fine. Just then, Pihu comes and starts laughing over the orange fruit issue. Ishita feels weird and asks Pihu to finish her homework.

Romi goes to Raman to discuss about the changes he has noticed in Mani’s behaviour. Romi tells Raman that Mani is getting dominated by someone or something, he also talks about Mani’s new secretary Trisha. Raman says he will closely watch Trisha from now onwards.

Ruhi gets an offer of modelling from a management school, but she refuses. Pihu asks her the reason. Ruhi says that she doesn’t like to have more public attention. Pihu says that she likes to have friends and fans online. Ruhi makes her understand that the online world is not real and at such small age, she should not be interested in social sites.

Ishita brings milk for Shagun. Shagun is busy with uploading the pictures of the function in her social site. They discuss about their husbands. Ishita says that these days Raman is behaving very indifferently. He has lost interest in his wife and moreover, he is not showing any concern towards his daughters Ruhi and Pihu. Shagun says that things will be fine soon.

Next day, Pihu checks Shagun’s Facebook updates. Seeing the likes on her pictures, Pihu gets excited and asks Shagun to create an account for her as well. Shagun promises her that she will open Pihu’s accounts too. Nidhi wants to take revenge from Ishita. She puts oil on the floor so that Ishita slips and falls. Suddenly Gulabo comes there and they both have a verbal fight. Mani comes for the breakfast and asks Ishita to sit with him and eat. Ishita is about to put her foot on the slippery floor.

