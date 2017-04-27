Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi is shocked to see Roshini in the Bhalla house

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi tells Roshini to leave the Bhalla house and gives her money. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi tells Roshini to leave the Bhalla house and gives her money.

Toshi makes Madhavi drink wine by mistake. Madhavi also drinks the alcohol thinking it’s an Ayurvedic tonic. Toshi gets scared when she comes to know the truth. Madhavi is drunk, she loses control and starts behaving weirdly. Roshini makes a household remedy to detox Madhavi. Ishita and others make fun of Madhavi when she gains consciousness. Toshi and Madhavi appreciate Roshini. Just then, Romi brings Adi home. Adi is already feeling ashamed after the party, he is alarmed to find Roshini in the house. He is shocked to see her talking to his family so well. Roshini also sees him, before Roshini says anything, she comes to know that Aaliya is engaged to Adi. And, in a few days, they are getting married. Roshini stops herself. Adi is afraid that Roshini will expose him.

Mani calls Raman and says that he is upset about the bachelor party. Raman apologises and says that he will speak to Romi. Ashok meets Shagun and Mani in a hotel. He finds out that they are not aware of Chandan’s murder and Adi’s imprisonment. He tries to expose Adi, but Shagun doesn’t entertain him and says that Adi and Aaliya are soon getting married.

In the Bhalla house, Ishita, Adi and others are having dinner together. Ishita shares Roshini’s story with Adi. She tells him that they all will help her in finding her husband. Adi finds his family quite concerned and sentimental for Roshini. He is worried that if Ishita and Aaliya come to know that he is the one who left Roshini alone in the city then, then he will at the receiving end of his family’s anger. There, Ashok calls Gagan to know what is happening, and how Adi is not being jailed. But, Gagan doesn’t pick up his calls.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th April 2017 full episode written update: Roshini gets the support of the Bhalla family

Ishita tries to make Roshini comfortable at home. She tells Roshini that she is going to support her in all the circumstances. Ishita gives lots of strength and confidence to Roshini. Roshini finds everyone very caring and good in the family. She doesn’t want to spoil their happiness. Adi gets the chance to talk to her alone. He gets angry at her and asks her to leave the home before morning, without informing anyone. Roshini tries to talk to him and make him understand about her helplessness. But, Adi thinks that she is very clever as she managed to reach his house. Adi gives money to her and asks her to leave him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd