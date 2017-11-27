Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27 November 2017 full episode written update: Simmi tells Raman that Ishita killed Ananya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27 November 2017 full episode written update: Ishita thinks of how she took care of Ruhi and reminisces their old times together. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 27 November 2017 full episode written update: Ishita thinks of how she took care of Ruhi and reminisces their old times together.

Raman sees Ishita’s picture and asks Simmi how Ishita’s photo got in their house. Simmi says she didn’t see him coming and Raman asks if its Ishita’s picture, Param says yes and she used to look like this. Raman says she looks different but they just met her and how do they have her old pic. Simmi says they didn’t want to tell him and Raman insists on knowing. Simmi says she hates her and Raman says of course because she is helping them and their business. Param says to Simmi not to tell him but Raman asks and Simmi says she killed Ananya and Raman is shocked to know. He says she just met them and how can he not remember that one of the kids of their family was killed. He asks why she didn’t tell him earlier as he wouldn’t have signed the contract. Simmi says Param didn’t let her tell him and when Raman asks him he does his part of drama and says the business was in loss and they can’t get the dead ones back. Raman says he can’t recall any of this and goes to his room.

He reminisces the past where Ananya was in the hospital and then he recalls what Ishita told him about love few days back. He imagines Ishita in front of him and smiles but she disappears. He starts drinking to get over all this but that’s of no help.

Ishita thinks of how she took care of Ruhi and reminisces their old times together anf she remembers that she left her phone in Raman’s car. She asks the driver to take the car to Raman’s house.

Santoshi is arguing with the delivery guy for leaving the pack of rice at the door at midnight. Ishita reaches Raman’s car and sees her phone in his car. She thinks she can’t call anyone, so she walks up to Bhalla’s house. On the other hand, Raman is drunk and looks for more alcohol and meanwhile bumps into Ishita in the hallway and asks her why he is seeing her everywhere.

Ishita’s heart melts when she sees him thinking about her and he is happy to see her but suddenly he remembers what Simmi said and pushes her away. Ishita is confused by his sudden aggressive behaviour. Just then, he gets a flashback of pinning Ishita to the wall and he does exactly that. He tells her that he is trying to get away from her but ends up feeling closer to her. He asks her what connection they have, hugs her and passes out.

Ishita sighs saying he’ll never change and helps him into the house. Just as she enters the house, she steps on the gunny sack and rice falls on the floor, reminding the audience of her grahpravesh. She makes him sleep on the couch. Ishita’s mother tries calling her and gets tensed since Ishita doesn’t answer. She calls Aaliya who has no idea where Ishita is and calls Ruhi to ask her. Aaliya gets out of her room and sees Ishita helping Raman on the couch. She gets happy to see them together and walks back in her room telling her grandma about what she saw in the living room.

Santoshi forgets her glasses and walks to the hall to get them. Ishita sees her and calls her. Santoshi is surprised to see Ishita in the house and is instantly happy to see her. She immediately goes and hugs Ishita. Simmi comes out of the room and is upset to see Ishita in the room. She screams and creates a scene.

