Yeh hai Mohabbatein 26th May 2017 full episode written update: Aadi and Aaliya finally get married

Aadi and Aaliya sit for the “pheras” and everyone is looking for Ishita who is talking to the judge. She asks if the annulment has been done. The judge says the annulment is complete but when Ishita asks him about the papers he gets irritated and says he is judge and not her personal lawyer who she can call anytime. After disconnecting the call the judge cheers with Ashok. Roshni comes to call Ishita and apologizes for everything. She says she’ll go away. The pheras are complete and the bride and the groom take everyone’s blessings.

Ashok gets a call from his person at the wedding who tells him that wedding is complete. Ashok decides to start his plan from the next day. There Ishita asks Raman why he is avoiding her. Raman says she knows it well, she never listens to him, Ishita asks why he always find her wrong. Ruhi comes there and Raman leaves, Ruhi consoles Ishita and says that they both will make it through.

Raman goes to the room where Roshni is and offers her money and tells her that he has made arrangements for her to stay at a women’s hostel. Roshni denies to accept the money but Raman says she can treat it as loan and can return it when she’ll be an IAS officer. Ishita comes there and says Roshni isn’t going anywhere and Raman and her again have an argument. Ishita says she’ll stay at her mom’s house. Raman says to Roshni that she is wise and it’s her choice and leaves. At “vidai” everyone is emotional. At home Ishita welcomes Aaliya by starting other rituals. Ruhi demands for “neg” and everyone asks Aadi to oblige her.

Aadi and Aaliya are made to play games in which they are supposed to find a ring and to untie the “gaana” and they all enjoy

