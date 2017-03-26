Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita cooks food for Vandita’s memorial function

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita gets more doubtful about Trisha Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita gets more doubtful about Trisha

Ishita comes to Mani’s house and meets Aaliya there. She wants to see either Shagun or Mani to discuss the pen cap, but they both are not available. She checks about Trisha from Aaliya, who tells her that she has not seen Trisha after Holi. Ishita gets more doubtful about Trisha. At Raman’s office, Ruhi observes that Adi is not in a good mood after their argument. She tries to cheer him up with chocolates.

Toshi is trying to comfort Madhavi and her family. Toshi gets worried when she learns that Madhavi has fever and is still cooking Vandi’s ‘shraaddh food’. Vishwa and Madhavi are left alone after the dispute so she asks Mihika to help them in their household work, but Madhavi refuses to take any help. Toshi tells Ishita about it. Ishita too feels bad when she sees Shravan and Vishwa doing kitchen work. She asks Vishwa to relax and offers her help in making the food. Madhavi comes and says the one who is supporting Vandita’s murderer has no right to cook food for her memorial function. She insults Ishita and drags her out of the house.

Ishita starts crying and feels helpless. She tells Toshi and Mihika that she also lost her sister, but her own family is treating her like an enemy. She says she wants to do something in remembrance of her sister. Toshi says that they can also cook the ‘shraaddh food’ for Vandita in their house. Mihika says that they will cook all the favourite dishes of Vandi and offers the same.

Adi fixes a meeting of Ruhi with Mr. Bhatia’s son. He asks Ruhi to come along with him at a coffee shop to meet Mr. Bhatia for some official work. Ruhi agrees as she thinks that Mr. Bhatia is interested in giving contracts to their company. Madhavi and Vishwa come to the building’s terrace and offer food to the crows according to the custom. Ishita and Mihika come there too, and offer food to crows. Surprisingly, a crow comes and checks both the offerings. It chooses the food which Ishita has made and starts eating it. Ishita and Mihika get happy with teary eyes. It indicates that Ishita is not wrong. Ishita request the almighty to eat Madhavi’s cooked food also, so that she gets some peace too.

