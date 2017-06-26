Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th June full episode written update: Ishita is the only hope to sort things out between Aadi and Raman

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th June full episode written update: Ishita tells Ruhi that she got confused as her mind is in Raman and Aadi’s fight. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th June full episode written update: Ishita tells Ruhi that she got confused as her mind is in Raman and Aadi’s fight.

The episodes starts with Aadi and Santoshi’s fight. Aadi screams at her that no one gives privacy to them and no one takes his side when everyone is against him. Aadi tells Raman that if he was given a choice whether to be a good husband or a good son, then he will choose to be a good husband.

Ishita came to Ruhi’s room and starts unlocking her cupboard. Ruhi enters and asks what she is looking for in her cupboard. Ishita tells Ruhi that she got confused as her mind is in Raman and Aadi’s fight. Ruhi asks for help from Mihika and Romi.

Romi says that he has to talk to Aadi, and Mihika suggests that they have to remove the workload from Raman’s head and leave everything to Ishita. She will sort everything out. Raman shouts at Ishita that who will play the role of a good son and he has no right to talk to his grandma like this. On the other hand, Alia is not able to find enough courage to face everyone after the last night fight.

Aadi holds Alia’s hand and brings her in front of everyone. Ishita tells Alia that what she did last night was not right, and she will be awarded with a tight slap if she ever does this again. In fact every member will be treated like this. Ruhi gets a call that her product will not be given to the packaging unit. And every good packing unit is busy in packaging Aadi’s products. Raman tells Ruhi that this is all because of Aadi. Madhu says that once the product comes into the market, every thing will sort out. Santoshi asks Ishita to do something, as only she can solve this matter and protect their family.

