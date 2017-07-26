Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th July 2017 full episode written update: Shagun asks Ashok to leave the house

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th July 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya asks Ishita if he got any clue which can make Shagun recall anything. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th July 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya asks Ishita if he got any clue which can make Shagun recall anything.

Ishita comes home and Ruhi yells why she didn’t receive her phone. Ishita says what was so urgent that couldn’t wait. She says she was about to get the clue regarding the murderer but she called her up. Ruhi is scared and asks if watchman told her anything. She tells Aaliya and Madhu that the watchman was asking for bribe and she went to the ATM and when she returned he wasn’t there.

Aaliya asks Ishita if he got any clue which can make Shagun recall anything. Ishita shows them a gold chain and tells them it’s Shagun’s “Taali” the south Indian “mangalsutra”. Ishita tells them that Shagun was so happy when Mani gave it to her during Aaliya’s wedding shopping. Ishita asks Aaliya to go and show her the Taali to see if she can recall anything. Aaliya asks what will she say to Shagun and Ishita tells her the plan.

Next we see Aaliya rings the bell at Bhalla house and Shagun opens the door. Aaliya tells her that she is staying at Iyer’s house as she is her grandmother and asks her if she can come in. Shagun lets her in and she shows her the Taali and asks if it’s her’s. Aaliya explains that it’s a south Indian mangalsutra and asks if she can recall who gave it to her. Shagun sees flashback and stresses. Aaliya asks her to try and recall when Ashok comes there and says no need for that as he brought her the Taali last month when he went to Chennai for business meeting.

Aaliya tells this to Ishita and meanwhile Aadi gets a call from police inspector who says he has got information that Raman is not doing right things. Aadi comes and tells this to Ishita and Ishita says Ashok is doing all this.

There Kiran gets gifts for Bala’s children and Bala says she is doing too much. When Shravan comes there and Kiran asks him how was his match, he says it wasn’t good. She gives him a hoodie she got for him. He gets too happy and says he wanted exactly this and says even his Mom used to get him clothes. Kiran hugs Bala after Shravan leaves and says she is really happy he liked it.

There Shagun is having spa at home when Ashok comes and asks how did she liked his arrangements for spa for her. Shagun says she is glad that he can at least afford a spa. He asks what does she mean. Shagun takes him to her room and says she saw his bank statements and she knows he is bankrupt. She says he is using her to stay at her house. Raman is listening to all this while standing at the door and then leaves to tell Ishita.

Shagun says Raman is still her husband and asks him to leave. She says she has no shame in accepting that financial security is important to her. Ashok tries to create insecurity to her by saying that Raman doesn’t love her anymore and he is more interested in Ishita. Shagun says he need not make her insecure as she knows Raman loves her and he is distant to her because she was distant and now she’ll get him back and he asks him to leave.

Ishita tells Raman that once Ashok leaves the house he needs to get close to Shagun now and Raman resists but Ishita says they have no option.

Ashok then goes to Ishita and says Shagun is back to the phase where she could do anything to get what she wants so beware. Ishita says she is out of her memory but Ashok says she doesn’t know Raman and Ishita are married so she’ll do anything to get close to Raman and Ishita gets worried.

