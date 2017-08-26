Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th August 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi celebrates Riya’s birthday

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th August 2017 full episode written update: Ishita and Shagun are serving dinner while Raman talks about the drama they created when they got similar sarees. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th August 2017 full episode written update: Ishita and Shagun are serving dinner while Raman talks about the drama they created when they got similar sarees.

Ruhi celebrates Riya’s birthday with all the children. Riya is really happy seeing them dance. Ishita and Raman are travelling in a car. Raman says he has got all the food packed and asks Ishita if she wants him to get some sweet dish packed. Ishita says it is ok. Raman says he doesn’t understand why Mani didn’t stay back when everyone insisted. Ishita says romance is something that people crave and teases him for copying Aadi’s idea. Raman says it’s just that he thought Aadi is young and his choice would be sober and Ishita says she accepts that she has an old husband. Raman says the older the wine the better it tastes and leans to kiss her but Ishita says Mani and Shagun must be waiting.

During the birthday party, Ruhi calls the magician and he doesn’t pick the phone and then she calls Nikhil and gets angry at him for not making proper arrangements and says all guys are the same. Nikhil says she is so ungrateful as he did last minutes arrangements. Ruhi apologises and then she gets a call from the magician who tells her that it’s his girlfriend’s birthday too, and so he can’t come. Ruhi gets furious at him and asks him to arrange someone and he gives her some contacts.

Ishita and Shagun are serving dinner while Raman talks about the drama they created when they got similar sarees and Mani says he missed Shagun’s every small thing, how she rubs her hands in the morning and then makes a bun and how she applies face cream and hand cream. Raman gets scared that Mani is being so good of a husband and now Ishita would take his class.

In the bedroom, Aadi asks Aaliya to remove the paayal but Aaliya says she won’t as it’s a gift from her husband. Aadi says it would make her uncomfortable and Aaliya says it won’t but asks if it would make him uncomfortable. Aadi says no and apologises to her for all those things that happened to them in the past few days. Aaliya says she has no grudges and she is glad that all is good now.

Meanwhile, Ruhi is getting stressed as no magician is coming over and it’s time for the party to end. As she was about to tell this to Riya, a joker comes there and Ruhi wonders who he is. The joker entertains the kids and asks if they want to see magic. Kids get excited and Ruhi asks him who he is when the joker removes his mask and Ruhi is glad to see Nikhil. Nikhil performs some tricks to entertain kids and Riya cuts the cake. Riya thanks Ruhi for celebrating her birthday as every year she celebrates it with her nanny and her driver but this year she is celebrating her birthday with all her friends and this is all possible because of Ruhi. Riya tells Ruhi she is the best and she then thanks the joker and Ruhi removes his mask. Riya gets surprised to see Nikhil and hugs him to say thanks. Nikhil feels a bit awkward and Ruhi signals him to hug her.

Mani asks Raman if he should order Rabari as he likes it but Ishita says that they must leave as Raman has diabetes and she is also controlling her sugar intake. Ishita also adds that she wants to talk to Raman. Raman understands what she wants to talk about and he has cute expression on his face.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd