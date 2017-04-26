Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th April 2017 full episode written update: Roshini gets the support of the Bhalla family

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th April 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita bring Roshini to the Bhalla house. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26th April 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita bring Roshini to the Bhalla house.

The episode starts with Romi who has come back to home after the party. He gives wine bottles to Toshi and tells her that the party got spoiled because Ishita came there. He asks Toshi to hide the bottles.

Raman and Ishita bring Roshini home. She is still unconscious and Raman makes her lie on the sofa. Everyone asks who is she and what happened to her. Ishita tells them about the party and also that Romi had called girls at the party to enjoy. The girls are helpless, they are drugged and made to dance in such parties. Aaliya asks how Adi can do this. Mihika says that it was not Adi’s plan, they should only blame Romi for that. Shagun asks everyone to relax as it is normal to call girls to a bachelor party. Raman says that it is not right and it only encourages pimps to make money out of such parties. Ishita asks Raman to take Roshini inside.

There, Adi goes to Aaliya’s house to meet her. He wants to tell her everything about the party and the girls before Ishita. Mani says that Aaliya has gone to the Bhalla house. Adi calls Aaliya and gets to know that Ishita has brought one girl from the party who is unconscious. He hangs up.

Ishita, Mihika, Ruhi and Aaliya all are worried for Roshini. Ishita gives Roshini an antidote of drugs, she tells others that Roshini was drugged by a pimp. Roshini gains consciousness after some time. She gets scared and starts shouting. Ishita asks her to calm down and says that she is safe here. She introduces Roshini to everyone. Raman says that he is going to contact the police now. Roshini tells everybody that she had been brought to the city by her groom. Also, she tells them about the whole experience she had after Adi left her in the park. Ruhi and Aaliya ask her to contact her mother, but Roshini tells them that the villagers will not accept her now. Also, her mother will get upset. Roshini knows that if the villagers come to know about the incident, then Adi’s life will be in danger. Ishita assures her that she will find Rosini’s husband.

Aaliya shows concern for Roshini. She finds Roshini very brave and innocent. Aaliya asks her to teach a lesson to her husband who just left her alone. Roshini tells her that he is being forced into this marriage and she understands why he is not interested in her. Aaliya still insists Roshini to not show any mercy and never let your husband become so careless and insensitive. Roshini says that it always happens with village women, they do not have the right to say anything to the men of the family. Aaliya supports Roshini and tells her to fight back with her people and her husband. Roshini feels good that she met such good people. She hugs Aaliya and says that she is very lucky. Now, she will soon meet her husband too.

