Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26 Jan 2017 summary: Raman says Ishita has lost her rights on his daughters

The Bhalla family return home, Simmi asks them what happened in the court, where are Ruhi and Raman. Mihika tells her about Ruhi’s imprisonment and also what all happened in the court. Simmi and Adi both get shocked. Adi cries and shows his anger. Mr. Bhalla asks Adi to go to Ishita.

Adi goes to Ishita and cries. He asks her to get Ruhi out from the jail. Ishita hugs him and tells him about Suhail. She also asks about Raman.

Ishita comes to her room and finds Raman angry. Raman scolds Ishita. She asks Raman to say anything to her, shout on her but they have to fight together for their daughter Ruhi. Raman says don’t take Ruhi’s name, she is no more her daughter. He says that Ishita has lost all the rights to call Ruhi her daughter. Ishita also gets angry and says he can’t snatch her rights, Ruhi is her daughter also. Ishita tries to make him understand that this is what Nidhi and Suhail want to do, they want us to be seperated.

Pihu hears them shouting, she asks what is happening, where is Ruhi didi. Shagun comes and Pihu tells her that Raman and Ishita are fighting. Shagun goes inside and asks Raman and Ishita to stop fighting. Seeing her there, Raman asks why she came here. Shagun says that she has come to see her daughters. She blames Raman and Ishita, because of them both Ruhi and Pihu are suffering. Raman scolds both Ishita and Shagun and asks them to leave him and his daughters. Shagun says that Raman has lost it and takes Ishita with her.

Abhishek goes to meet Ruhi in the remand room, he makes her understand that what she is doing is wrong and 10 years imprisonment is not easy, her life will be spoiled. Ruhi says that he can not brainwash her. Abhishek goes to Raman and Ishita and tells them that they can’t meet Ruhi without permission and also that people at remand home are very strict. Raman and Ishita feel very shattered and helpless.

Toshi and Shagun argue, Toshi is blaming Ishita and says she did too much this time but surprisingly Shagun defends Ishita and says that it is not Ishita’s fault.

Ishita is crying as she thinks that she failed to be a good mother

