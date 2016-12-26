Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 26 December 2016 full episode written update: Ishita and Raman find more about Ruhi’s blackmailer

In Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Ishita takes Shagun’s help to catch the blackmailer as the MMS was made in Shagun’s Adelaide house. Ishita learns that Shagun getting divorced from Mani. In Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Ishita takes Shagun’s help to catch the blackmailer as the MMS was made in Shagun’s Adelaide house. Ishita learns that Shagun getting divorced from Mani.

Ishita asks Ruhi to become strong and watch the video and try to identify the location where the MMS was shot. Ruhi cries but Ishita says that only she can help the police. Ishita supports her and makes her watch the video. Ruhi says the video is filmed in Australia. When Ruhi went to Mani and Shagun’s house in Adelaide to meet Pihu, she changed her clothes in Shagun’s bathroom. That is the time when the video was made.

Aaliya comes to the Bhalla house to see Mr.Bhalla. Adi doesn’t allow her to meet him, saying she will upset Mr. Bhalla with her stupid arguments. Mihika comes and supports Aaliya. Romi and Adi discuss that they are always helpless in front of women of the house.Ishita decides to involve Shagun in Ruhi’s matter. She goes to Mani’s house and talks to Shagun about it. When Shagun sees the MMS, she starts recalling what all happened that day when Ruhi came to meet them in Adelaide house. Ishita and Shagun figure out that an electrician came to Shagun’s house in her absence and must have hidden a camera in the bathroom. Shagun calls the housekeeper of the house who can give them information about the electrician. Ishita calls Raman to give him the updates. Raman is sitting with the cyber cell police, they inform him that the blackmailer is calling from India only. Raman says that means he

Madhavi tells Toshi that she should find a life partner for Simmi. Toshi and Madhavi plan to search for a boy in a matrimonial site without informing Simmi or anyone about it. Aaliya and Mihika are sitting with Mr. Bhalla. They discuss about the gents of the Bhalla house. Mr. Bhalla gets carried away and tells the history of the men of the family. Aaliya gets more worried when she finds out about the heroic and Casanova nature of the gents of the Bhalla family.

Ishita is with Shagun as they are waiting for housekeeper’s call. Shagun’s lawyer comes there and starts discussing about the divorce between Mani and Shagun. Ishita gets worried for Shagun when she finds out that Shagun’s marriage is in danger.

