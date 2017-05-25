Yeh hai Mohabbatein 25th May 2017 full episode written update: Aadi and Aaliya patch up

Yeh hai Mohabbatein 25th May 2017 full episode written update: Adi convinces Aaliya of his love for her.Everyone is against Ishita and say that what Ishita did was not required. Raman tells Ishita that there will be one more broken relation if she won’t stop talking about values. Raman asks Aaliya and Aadi to go inside the room and talk, and that he doesn’t want anymore nonsense on values and truth.

Aadi and Aaliya go to the room where Aadi says sorry to Aaliya and says he loves her a lot. He tells her that if doesn’t get her then he’ll do something wrong. Aaliya asks him to stop threatening her, she is here because of everyone. She says now it’s too late and there is nothing left in this relationship as he didn’t find her worthy of telling the truth. Aadi gets angry and holds her arm and pushes her to the door when we actually see that he was saving her from an iron stand in which Aaliya’s dupatta gets stuck. The stand falls on Aadi’s hand and a piece of glass gets stuck in his hand. Aaliya shouts his name and asks why he did that. Aadi asks her if she is ok.

Aaliya says what if something would have happened to him, to which Aadi replies how does it matter if she is not with him. Aaliya says she won’t leave him ever and would be with him. Aaliya says to Aadi that she loves him. Aadi says if she’ll keep saying “I love you” like this then he is ready to take many more wounds. “Ae Dil hai mushkil” plays in the back ground while they both hug each other.

Outside the room everyone is tensed listening to their screams and knock the door. Raman says they should knock of the door when Aadi and Aaliya come out holding hands. Everyone is glad to see them. Aaliya asks Raman to call the priest for “pheras”. Ishita apologizes to both of them and says she did it for Aaliya’s sake. She asks Aadi to promise her that he won’t lie to her again. Shagun says to Aaliya that she should touch up before “pheras”. Ishita thinks she should be sure of annulment beforehand so that there is no more hurdle in the wedding.

