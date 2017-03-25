Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita gets to know that Trisha is involved in Vandita’s accident

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th March 2017 full episode written update: Adi tries to console Shravan and brings ice-creams for him. Shravan throws it and asks him to leave. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th March 2017 full episode written update: Adi tries to console Shravan and brings ice-creams for him. Shravan throws it and asks him to leave.

The police calls Ishita at the police station. The police inspector shows the pen cap to Ishita and asks, does Raman keep such pens. Ishita says it is made up of gold and Raman doesn’t use designer pens. She takes the picture of the pen to see if Raman keeps such pens in his office. She reminds them that Raman was not driving the car, they should not blame him for the accident. She gets to know that the police found the pen cap from Raman’s car.

Adi tries to console Shravan and brings ice-creams for him. Shravan throws it and asks him to leave. He says that Adi is only concerned about his father Raman, he doesn’t care about Vandi and her family. When Adi asks Vishwa and Madhavi to make Shravan understand, Vishwa also acts rudely. He says that he is nobody for Adi and asks him not to call Vishwa his ‘tatta’ aka grandfather.

Ishita checks around Raman’s office, but does not get any clue of the pen. Toshi comes and shows her worries about Pihu who is disturbed because of the current atmosphere between the Bhalla’s and the Iyer’s. They decide to send Pihu to Toshi’s relative’s house for a few days to keep her away from the family disputes. Ishita goes to Pihu’s school to apply for her leaves. She meets a teacher who has the same kind of designer pen. She takes the number of the jeweller from the teacher and asks him to meet her.

Adi meets a client who has some issues with the shipment. The client comes at Adi’s cabin and sees the family photo lying on the desk. He asks about Vishwa who was his ex-colleague. Adi gets irritated and says he doesn’t have any relationship with Vishwa. But, the person gets more personal which makes Adi irritated. He shouts at him and asks to only discuss about business. The office assistant fears that they will lose the client seeing Adi shouting at him. She immediately informs Ruhi about it. The client is about to cancel the order, but Ruhi comes at the right time and starts talking in Tamil language with the client. She apologises for Adi’s behaviour and says she will solve the shipment issue. The client says that because of Ruhi, he is not cancelling the order. Adi again gets irked and leaves the office. Ruhi is surprised to see Adi’s immature behaviour.

Ishita meets the jeweller at the restaurant She says that she also wants a designer gold pen for her husband. Ishita shows him the picture of the pen cap she got from the police station. She asks him about it. She says she wants the same design, but it should be exclusive, also she asks for whom did he make this pen. The person says that they only make personalised pens so the clients are very few. The person tells her that he has delivered this pen to Mani’s house. Ishita gets shocked. She learns that Trisha aka Nidhi has ordered this pen.

