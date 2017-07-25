Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita finds a lead to help Raman but is unsuccessful in the end

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th July 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi is worried about why Ishita had to go to Mani’s house when that area is sealed for investigation. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th July 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi is worried about why Ishita had to go to Mani’s house when that area is sealed for investigation.

Ishita is reminiscing her times spent with Mani, while Shagun gets to know that Raman is paying Ishita’s credit card bill and that Raman has Rs 12 crores in his account. She wonders when Raman turned successful and so quick. Raman calls Ishita and asks if he should come to Mani’s house. Ishita says no to that and wonders what she should take to make Shagun bring back her memory. Ishita takes Shagun’s tali so that it can help them with this problem.

Ruhi is worried about why Ishita had to go to Mani’s house when that area is sealed for investigation. Ishita watches the security guard at Mani’s apartment taking money from somebody. She figures this has something to do with Mani and this case. She asks the guard to tell her everything but he asks for payment in return. She asks him to wait until she brings cash from the ATM.

Neelu brings a packet for Ishita and asks Shagun to keep them aside for her. Neelu wants her to open the packet so she peers through the door. Shagun opens the envelope to see Ashok’s financial papers. She checks that Ashok has Rs 20000 in his back account and his house is mortgaged for a loan. She starts talking about how Ashok is bankrupt and she was going to leave Raman for such a man. She won’t be able to have a secure future with Ashok.

Ishita goes to talk to the guard but sees that his room is dismantled. She wonders how she would get to the real killer now. Shagun thinks that Raman is only distracting himself with Ishita but he still loves her. She knows exactly how to get Raman back with her.

