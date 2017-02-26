Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th February 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi plans to harm Shagun’s baby with poison

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th February 2017 full episode written update: Raman dances on the stage as Gulabo Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th February 2017 full episode written update: Raman dances on the stage as Gulabo

The episode starts where Raman is dancing on the stage as Gulabo. While dancing, his disguise falls off. But before anyone notices it, Divya comes and informs Raman about it. On the other hand, Adi is trying to talk to Aaliya alone. He gets scolded by the main cook. Raman is worried as his secret can be revealed. Out of hurry, he takes the oranges from the puja to use it as a boob padding. A senior Tamilian lady who has come to attend the ceremony sees that the oranges are missing from the puja, she starts screaming at Ishita and others and says it is a bad omen. The mother and child can suffer the consequences, she taunts Mihika and Ishita for the carelessness. Nidhi aka Trisha tells everyone that Gulabo has stolen the fruits. Ishita gets upset and goes to find Gulabo. She scolds Gulabo and takes the oranges back.

Meanwhile, Adi spills the cold drink on Aaliya’s dress. He follows Aaliya to her room and forces her to kiss him. Adi gets very close to Aaliya, but before he can kiss Aaliya, Ruhi comes there. Ruhi pulls Adi and Aaliya’s leg. Aaliya requests Ruhi not to tell anything to Ishimaa.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Gulabo collides with Romi who is in the get-up of a south Indian waiter. Gulabo gets surprised to see Romi in that attire. She says, it looks like all her family members have disguised themselves to enter Mani’s house. Gulabo asks Romi to find something which she can use in the place of oranges. Divya also comes for her help. While Divya and Romi are helping Gulabo in putting some clothes inside Gulabo’s kurta, Pihu sees it. She takes it in a wrong way and says that she will go to Ishita and tell her everything. Romi, Gulabo and Divya get scared. Gulabo removes her make up in front of Pihu, she calls Pihu the way Raman used to call his daughter. Seeing Raman as Gulabo, Pihu gets shocked. She runs towards Raman and hugs him.

Mihika has made a Payasam for Shagun. She goes to the kitchen to get it for her. Nidhi comes there and sends Mihika back to the living room, she says that she will serve it to Shagun. Nidhi plans to harm Shagun’s child, she mixes poison in the dish.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd