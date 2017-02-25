Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th February 2017 full episode written update: Adi disguises himself to meet Aaliya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th February 2017 full episode written update: Adi desperately wants to meet Aaliya Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th February 2017 full episode written update: Adi desperately wants to meet Aaliya

Aaliya dares Adi to come to her house without permission. Adi desperately wants to meet Aaliya and win the challenge. He asks Romi for help. and to accompany him to the ceremony. Romi refuses and says he will not take the risk, because if the ladies will catch them, they will be beaten up. Adi dares him and says that he has a full proof plan, and nobody will get to know about it. They will disguise themselves as waiters from Madras. There, Gulabo and Nidhi argue with each other over the arrangements of the ceremony. Mani comes and scolds Gulabo. Nidhi is unnecessarily messing up with Gulabo.

Romi and Adi come in a lungi and easily enter Mani’s house as waiters. Gulabo helps Ishita to get ready. Ishita recalls memories of Raman. Gulabo also puts a gajra on Ruhi’s hair. All the ladies are looking good in Kanjivaram sarees and gajra. Shagun enters and the function begins. Pihu, Aaliya and Ishita are all very excited and wishing luck to Shagun. Mani hopes that everything goes well. Nidhi, who is standing beside him reminds Mani that she can anytime ruin his happiness. Romi sees Mani stressed up and feels something is going wrong in this house.

Adi pulls Aaliya aside and asks her to kiss him. Aaliya gets scared as she thinks that a waiter is misbehaving with her. Adi removes his fake moustache and shows his face to her. Adi says he has won the challenge, now Aaliya has to kiss him. Aaliya runs away, she says that Adi can only get the kiss after their marriage. Aaliya and Divya do the dance performance.

Gulabo sees Ishita and Toshi talking to each other. Ishita thanks Toshi for the saree she has gifted her. Toshi says that she did not gift any saree. Gulabo interrupts and takes Ishita on the stage. She insists Ishita to dance with her. Ishita and Gulabo dance on a Tamilian song. Ishita feels weird when Gulabo gets cozy with her. Ishita asks Mihika to come and save her.

