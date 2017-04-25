Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th April 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita take Roshini to the Bhalla house

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th April 2017 full episode written update: Ishita scolds Romi and Adi for arranging such kind of bachelor party. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25th April 2017 full episode written update: Ishita scolds Romi and Adi for arranging such kind of bachelor party.

Raman and Ishita are near the place where the bachelor party is going on. They are searching for the lady and Roshini. The auto driver asks the lady to make Roshini ready for the dance. She has to flaunt herself in front of the boys to earn good money. The lady says that Roshini will do it beautifully as she is drugged, and she will not be able to figure out what’s going on. Also, they will cover Roshini’s face with a cloth.

Mani gets to know about Adi’s bachelor party, he shares his worries with Aaliya. Aaliya says that she trusts Adi very much, he will not do anything wrong at the party. There, Adi is worried that Roshini may go to the police to complain about him. Romi asks him to not worry and enjoy the moment. He makes Adi sit in the chair and calls all the girls to dance around him. Adi doesn’t like it and asks Romi to send the girls back, as he doesn’t want to exploit them. Romi forcefully takes Adi on the dance floor and makes him dance with the girls. When Roshini sees Adi there, she recalls her marriage with Adi, but she is drugged so she is not in the condition to talk to him.

The lady wants Roshini to get selected by the groom Adi, so that she gets good money. Just then, Ishita enters with Raman at the party and stops the music. The lady gets alarmed and runs away from there with the auto driver, leaving Roshini behind. Ishita scolds Romi and Adi for arranging such kind of bachelor party. She asks them to send all the girls back. All the girls leave the party, except Roshini. Ishita offers money to her, but because of being unconsciousness, Roshini stumbles. She is not in the position to say anything. Ishita uncovers her face and gets shocked. She tells Raman that this girl is from Khandpur. Ishita has seen her photograph in her mother’s mobile at the temple. Ishita also tells Raman that the girl recently got married and most likely has been kidnapped. Raman and Ishita take Roshini to the doctor.

Shagun and Aaliya are waiting for Ishita at the Bhalla house. Shagun wants to have the updates about the lehenga from Ishita. But Ishita is busy with Roshini so she does not attend Shagun’s call. Shagun is upset that Ishita is not taking the marriage seriously.

Mihika calls Ishita and asks her to come fast as they all are waiting for her. Ishita and Raman decide to take Roshini to their house.

