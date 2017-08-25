Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25 August 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi arranges birthday party for Riya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25 August 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi (Aditi Bhatiya) arranges birthday party for Riya with Nikhil’s help Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25 August 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi (Aditi Bhatiya) arranges birthday party for Riya with Nikhil’s help

At MK international school Ruhi tells Riya what all arrangements she has made for her grand birthday party and asks her for list of her friends. Riya thanks her for making so many arrangements for today and Ruhi gets confused and asks why today. Riya tells her that it’s her birthday and Ruhi says the invitation she gave her has a date of next week. Riya says her mother was busy today so she had planned everything for next week. Ruhi assures her that she’ll make all the arrangements for today and that Riya need not worry. Ruhi gets worried though and thinks how she’ll manage and then decides to ask Ishita for help.

There Shagun is telling Mani about how much she missed him and she realised that she loves him way more than he thinks. Meanwhile, Ishita and Raman come to their room and Mani thanks them for helping out Shagun and says they should shift to his home now as he is feeling better. Ishita says no way and Raman tells Mani that he needs to go to the police station for statement.

At police station Raman says to the inspector that he is worried that someone was helping Taneja as he knew their every move and inspector calls Taneja to ask. Taneja is shocked to see Mani and inspector tells him that he killed his look alike. Inspector asks him about the person who was helping him and Taneja says Ashok was helping him, he says Ashok planned how to trap Raman as he wanted to take revenge from him.

Ruhi comes home with many bags and drops some in the corridor when Nikhil helps her and asks if she needs help for Riya’s birthday party and Ruhi says she’ll manage. Nikhil asks where is she planning the party and if she has booked any hall. Ruhi says she is planning it at home, but Nikhil says he thinks it would be too small to accommodate magician and so many guests. Ruhi says he is right, Nikhil says but she doesn’t need his help so he must leave. Ruhi asks him to help out and he stays.

Raman comes home and meets Aadi at the door and asks him where he is going, but before he says anything Raman says he should start giving time to his wife and trusting her and why would a woman need to prove herself and doesn’t let Aadi speak. Aadi then tells him that he is going to collect a gift for Aaliya and asks when was the last time Raman bought a gift for Ishita.

Bala is getting Ananya ready and says she is looking like a princess. Ananya says she has no accessories, how will she look like a princess. Bala says he had no clue about accessories and asks Madhu if she has got something, meanwhile, Kiran comes there and says she has got it all and makes Ananya wear pearl necklace and earrings. Ananya gets too happy and thanks her, she then says she is going to check if Pihu is ready and Madhu says to her that she’ll come along and tells Bala that she has made coffee for him and Kiran. Aadi gives paayal to Aaliya and Raman gives a similar paayal to Ishita. Ishita says she is amazed that Raman’s choice has got sober.

Next day Ishita comes to living room wearing those Paayal and Mihika and Simmi tease her to show her the gift. Ishita shows them the gift and Aaliya shows that Aadi gave her the same paayal. Everyone ask Aadi and Raman who copied whom and Raman says he had such short time when Aadi asked him about the gift so he followed him to the shop and when he left he asked for the same gift. Ruhi is at the party hall and Riya’s Nanny comes to drop Riya there and says she’ll get her picked up by 10.

