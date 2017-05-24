Yeh hai Mohabbatein 24th May 2017 full episode written update: Ashok joins hand with the judge and burns the annulment papers

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 24th May 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya locks herself in a room. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 24th May 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya locks herself in a room.

Aaliya yells at Aadi for hiding the truth from her. Aadi says he was forced to marry but Aaliya says he was forced there not here, he should have told her and there is no scope for hiding truth in true love. She says he didn’t find her worthy enough to understand his situation. Roshni says Aadi is telling the truth and he loves her a lot. He was made to marry at gun point. Aaliya asks her how does she know when Roshni says she was the one who Aadi married. Shagun asks Roshni to shut up. Aaliya asks everyone to leave her alone. Everyone comes out of the room and Raman asks Ishita if she is happy now because she is the goddess of truth. Roshni says to her that she shouldn’t have done this.

There the judge reaches his house and takes out the annulment papers and is really pissed off when Ashok reaches there and burns the papers. He says he is the enemy of the enemy and if these papers won’t be there then there will be no proof of annulment and therefore the marriage of Aadi and Aaliya won’t be considered valid.

At the wedding hall Aadi beats the door of Aaliya’s room and pleads her to come out and listen to him for once but she doesn’t open the door. Aadi then yells at Ishita if she is happy now and if this is what she wanted. He says he shouldn’t have followed her teachings. Ishita slaps Aadi and says this is not what she taught him. She pulls Roshni by her arm and says to Aadi that she is a woman and he had left her alone in a park in this big city. She says what would have Ishita and Raman done to him if he would have told them, the most they would have scolded him. Ishita says he should not talk about the upbringing and values because he didn’t find it necessary to tell the truth to Aaliya who he claims to love.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd May 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tells Aaliya that Adi is already married

Shagun starts shouting and asks Aadi to shut his mouth and yells at Ishita asking her why is she so fond of becoming a truth goddess and now she has made Aaliya’s condition miserable. She says to Raman why he told the truth to Ishita to spoil it all. Next we see Ashok telling the judge that he knew it all as he had a messenger at the wedding in waiter’s dress and he thanks god for helping him every time he wanted to destroy the happiness of Raman’s family.

There Aadi is crying his heart out and hitting the car. Romi tries to console him but he couldn’t stop crying.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd