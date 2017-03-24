Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 24th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita takes up the challenge of proving Raman’s innocence.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 24th March 2017 full episode written update: Raman leaves the country, but doesn’t inform Ishita about it. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 24th March 2017 full episode written update: Raman leaves the country, but doesn’t inform Ishita about it.

The episode starts when Raman enters his building with Ishita after getting bail. Bala stops him on the way and confronts him. He gets violent and demands how Raman is not feeling guilty after killing Vandita. He says that Raman used to treat her as his sister and now he is walking free after killing her. Raman doesn’t say anything. When Bala starts slapping him, Ishita comes and says that Raman did not kill Vandita. Bala shows vents out his anger at Ishita. He asks how she could forget her sister and says that she showed her real face by supporting Vandita’s murderer.

Adi is sitting in the office, thinking about the comments he got from the clients. One of their business friends comes and meets Adi. He brings his son’s marriage proposal for Ruhi. He says to Adi that Ruhi’s business sense has made her quite popular in their business circle and he would like to have such kind of a daughter-in-law who can take care of his business with his son. Adi feels good but says that Ruhi is very young for marriage. The person asks him to talk to her about his son and the marriage can take place later on. Adi agrees.

Raman is planning to go abroad for some important work, he doesn’t share anything with Ishita or Romi. Romi comes and informs him that he is being permitted to go out of India for 10 days. There, the police officers are discussing Raman’s case. The police investigation indicates that Raman’s fingerprints are all over the car, but not on the car’s steering wheel. They wonder why Raman will remove the fingerprints only from the steering. They also find a pen cap in the car. They decide to ask Ishita about it.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tries to save Raman from the charge of Vandana’s death

Aaliya asks Ishita to come with her, to stay in Mani’s house for some time. But Ishita is very upset, she asks Aaliya to take care of Shagun. There, Adi tells Aaliya about the marriage proposal he has received for Ruhi and also that he likes the boy. Aaliya says that he should not plan a marriage for Ruhi. She has just started her career, moreover, she is very young for the wedding. But, Adi says that Ruhi also needs a good partner in life and this will help her to come out from Suhail’s incident. Aaliya doubts it, but she doesn’t say anything further.

Madhavi invites society ladies for a meeting and requests them to boycott Ishita and the Bhalla family. When the ladies wonder why Madhavi shows her hatred and anger towards Raman. She tells them how her own daughter betrayed her and supports the wrong people. She abuses Raman and says he is a killer. Pihu hears it and starts defending her father. Madhavi doesn’t spare Pihu too, she starts shouting at her. Ishita comes and asks Pihu to leave. She requests Madhavi not to get so vocal in front of others and at least to not discuss it in front of Pihu. Madhavi says that everybody should know that Raman is a killer who can harm anyone. And, Ishita is a liar, who can backstab her parents to save a criminal. Also, she says that if Pihu cannot accept the truth then she better not come to her house. Ishita also raises her voice and takes the challenge to prove that Raman is innocent within 2 days. The ladies decide not to take anyone’s side in this mother-daughter fight. Madhavi says she can fight alone for the justice.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd