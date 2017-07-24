Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 24th July 2017 full episode written update: Aadi meets Mani’s lawyer

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 24th July 2017 full episode written update: ( Raman’s wife) Ishita assures Aalia that she will find Mani’s murderer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 24th July 2017 full episode written update: ( Raman’s wife) Ishita assures Aalia that she will find Mani’s murderer

Episode starts with Ashok and Ishita talking. Ishita says that Ashok’s plan is not going to work and this time, like always, they will win over his bad intentions. Aadi calls Mani’s lawyer and gives some documents to him that Mani had given to Aadi and tells his lawyer that he doesn’t need them any more. He adds that he does not want any one to know about those papers.

There Ishita assures Aalia that she will find Mani’s murderer and asks her what is the one thing that Mani and Aalia used to do together and Aalia tells her that they used to sing a song “Pal pal dil ke pass tum rehti ho”. In the next scene we see Bala asking Kiran if she can do him a favour and Kiran happily accepts that. He asks her to find out the reason as to why Ashok shifted to Bhalla house.

Ishita on the other side plans a fake scene that her friend’s husband got murdered and says he used to sing “Pal pal dil ke pass tum rehti ho” for her friend but Shagun doesn’t remember anything. Ishita gets scared and says to Raman that they don’t have much time and she is worried Shagun isn’t showing any improvement in her memory.

Next we see Ashok asks Shagun to go for a drive and they see Ishita and Raman together. Shagun asks them what is going on between them but Ishita handles the situation and says to Shagun that Raman was concerned about her health and he was just asking about the way to control her BP.

Raman catches up and says to Shagun that they are just neighbours but what is she doing with Ashok as technically they are still married. Shagun seems to be pissed off when Ishita asks her what is she doing here and tell her to get some rest.

