Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 24th April 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita try to rescue Roshini who has been abducted by a pimp

The episode starts with Romi who has gone to Khandpur village to meet Gagan. He threatens Gagan to stay away from Adi and his family, else he will destroy everything. In the Bhalla house, Shagun and Ishita finally agree on a lehenga design which looks like the earlier lehenga and it is economical too. Ishita says that there is no brand name associated with it, hence it is economical. She says that she will go to the designer and give the order.

In the next scene, Ishita goes to the shop to order the lehenga, but finds that the owner has not come to today. So, she goes to his house and asks the artisan’s wife to book the same design. The artisan’s wife is the same lady who has kidnapped Roshini. Ishita hears a voice of Roshini who is shouting for help. Ishita gets worried and asks about it. The lady doesn’t entertain Ishita and asks her to stay away. She bangs the door on Ishita’s face. Ishita finds it weird and doubts that there is some girl who needs help. Ishita calls Raman.

Adi and Aaliya are happy that all their problems have been sorted and now the marriage can happen peacefully. Aaliya is excited as Adi is taking her to Greece for honeymoon. Adi is still conscious in front of Aaliya, he remembers Roshini everytime. Ishita finds the auto driver, again coming to the same house. She figures out that he is also involved with the lady. Raman comes there, Ishita tells him about the girl’s voice which she heard from inside. She convinces Raman to find out what’s going wrong in the house and also if there is someone in some problem, they will rescue her. Just then, the lady and the auto driver sit in the auto with Roshini. Ishita finds out that she is being drugged and also her hands are tied up.

Adi is grateful to Mani that he gave him the opportunity to prove himself. Mani says that he is happy for Adi and Aaliya. He asks Adi to invite Gagan for the marriage as they should be thankful to him. Mani dials Gagan’s number, Adi gets scared. But, Romi comes there and says that he is going to the Khandpur village to invite Gagan personally. Mani cuts the call. Romi asks Adi to come along with him to the warehouse. Adi gets worried, he thinks that Romi wants to tell him something about the marriage. But, Romi gives a surprise to him, he takes Adi to his bachelor party where all their friends are invited. Romi asks Adi to forget about Khandpur and Roshini and enjoy all the functions of his marriage.

Raman and Ishita follow the auto in the car. They find it parked near a farmhouse. Ishita wonders where the lady and the girl have gone. The auto driver has taken Roshini to Adi’s bachelor party. She will entertain the boys like other girls who have been called to dance at the bachelor’s party.

