Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 24 February 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi plans to ruin puja ceremony for Shagun

The episode starts at the vegetable market. After Gulabo drives the goons away, Ishita appreciates Gulabo’s bravery and strength. She gets worried about Gulabo’s injury. She applies medicine and says it feels good when one sees such a strong woman. Gulabo smiles. Mihika and Toshi come to Mani’s house to discuss the details of the ceremony. All the rituals and the arrangements will be done by Mihika, Aaliya and Toshi. Adi also wants to be a part of the arrangements, but Mani says it is a ladies’ function so Adi is not allowed to come. Adi gets upset, he says he wants to see Aaliya during the ceremony. Aaliya says that she cannot do anything about it.

In the next scene, all the ladies are sitting in the living room and selecting saris for the ceremony. Ishita likes a kanjivaram sari, but doesn’t buy it. Toshi asks Aaliya to select one sari for herself. Mihika is asking the vendor to decorate the hall with banana plants and flowers. Toshi gifts a saree and jewellery set to Shagun. Nidhi, who is watching everyone, decides she will ruin Shagun’s happiness and also the festive mood of the puja ceremony. Gulabo observes that Ishita did not buy anything, she follows the saree vendor to the parking lot and buys the same saree which Ishita liked for herself. Ruhi comes there and asks Gulabo about the saree. Gulabo says that she is going to gift it to Ishita and asks Ruhi not to tell Ishita about it. Gulabo gives the saree to Ishita and says it is being gifted by Toshi. She says that Ishita will look very beautiful in the saree. Ishita smiles.

Next day, Toshi is getting ready for the ceremony. Mihika asks her to wear a saree today. Raman is getting ready in Divya’s house. Ishita calls Raman on Gulabo’s phone. Raman picks up the call as Gulabo and says that he will be there in a few minutes. Ishita asks her to get seven types of fruits and a few things for the puja ceremony. Ishita comes to know that Gulabo also works at Divya’s house. She invites Divya also for the ceremony. Ishita finds Aaliya and Adi romancing on the phone. She smiles and prays that her kids will always be happy like this. Nidhi hears her and says she is soon going to destroy everything.

