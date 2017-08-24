Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 24 August full episode written update: Mani is not dead

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 24 August full episode written update: Param puts his own life in danger and saves Mani, who comes home. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 24 August full episode written update: Param puts his own life in danger and saves Mani, who comes home.

Ruhi tells Nikhil that the man who died that day wasn’t Mani while Pihu comes there and says Riya is crying on phone. Nikhil asks her to talk to Riya and Ruhi calls her and Riya says she is very unlucky and nobody loves her. Ruhi says that is not true and they all love her and she has best toys and best things but Riya says she doesn’t have best mom or dad. She says her mom cancelled her birthday party because she is going to be busy that day and she had promised that she’ll spend the day with her. Ruhi consoles her and says she had promised her that she’ll make her meet her father and she’ll do that and she says she’ll arrange her birthday party the way she wants. Riya thanks her and disconnects and Pihu hugs her and says she is world’s best sister.

Next we see Shagun, Ishita, Aaliya, Aadi and Raman sitting in the living room and Shagun says she is not getting whether she should grieve for Mani or should hope for him to come back. Meanwhile, the bell rings and Aadi opens the door and Param comes in with wounds all over as if someone has beaten him up. Aadi and Simmi asks what happened to him and he says they should see who he has got with him. Aadi looks out of the door and is shocked to see Mani there. Shagun and Aaliya hug him and they all get really shocked and happy as well. Aadi asks what happened with him and Raman asks him to let him change and freshen up. Raman then asks Aadi to inform Madhu and Mr Iyer while Mr Bhalla calls Santoshi to give her the good news.

Mani comes after changing and shaving and Ishita and everyone serve him food and after having dinner they all sit in the living area and Mani tells them that day he was really upset with Aadi and he sent divorce papers to him and he got a call from Raman that he wanted to meet him. Raman says that he didn’t find him there. Mani says he went to take the file from Taneja’s office, which he left there and he heard Taneja and Roy talking about using Aadi for smuggling drugs. He ran from there and someone kidnapped him midway.

He says when he woke up he was in a room all tied up and he saw Prakash in front of him, Prakash told him that he was stalking Mani from a long time and knows everything about him. He saw him first with Taneja and knew he was a rich man. He then said that now he’ll go to Mani’s house and live his luxurious life with his hot wife, while Mani will have to stay there. Mani tells them that they kept him tied and used to give him food once a day that made him too weak. And as he got a chance to escape they caught him because he couldn’t run due to weakness, but luckily Param was there and helped him by putting his life in danger. Mani asks Shagun about Prakash and if she informed police about him. Ishita tells him that Taneja killed Prakash instead of him and Raman was blamed for his murder.

