Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23th January 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi takes the blame on herself

The episode starts with the court hearing. The lawyer accuses Suhail for making Ruhi’s dirty MMS and blackmailing her. He also said that Suhail lied to Ruhi and her family by calling another person the blackmailer and then killing him. Suhail is also blamed for stopping Vikram Behl and the tattoo artist from giving the statement. To make the case more strong, Pihu is called by the lawyer to give her testimony against Suhail. Ruhi comes and moves her finger towards Suhail and says that she has seen him commit the murder.

The lawyer asks the judge to announce his judgement and also asks Suhail to tell the truth as to why he did all this and who was the man he killed. But, suddenly Ruhi appears in the court and shouts that she is the one who killed the blackmailer. She has come here to accept her crime. She says Suhail is innocent, Raman and his family are shocked to hear this. Suhail smiles. Ishita and Raman try to stop Ruhi. They ask her not to fall in Suahil’s trap as he is playing games. The judge interferes and orders Raman and Ishita to let Ruhi give her statement independently.

Ruhi stands in the witness box and tells the court that the man she killed was blackmailing her. She narrates the entire incident. She tells that Suhail was the only one who was helping her deal with the blackmailer. They went to give money to him without letting Raman and Ishita know about it. And when the blackmailer threatened her again, she shot him. Raman shouts, he says his daughter has gone mad. She is being brainwashed by Suhail. Ishita too defends Ruhi and says she is in love with Suhail but he is a cheater. Ishita appeals to the court that they have all the proof and eye-witnesses too.

Ruhi says that Pihu is unwell, she is getting fits and undergoing counselling. Pihu imagines things and there is a possibility that she got influenced by Raman and Ishita. Ruhi asks the court to call the counsellor and check. The judge calls counsellor Dr. Vohra. She tells that Pihu cannot be a prime witness as she is a child and under trauma. Suhail’s lawyer says Pihu is traumatised because she has seen someone close to her commit a crime. She says that Pihu is too small and fragile, she should be kept away from all this. Ishita admits Pihu was being counselled, but her memory came back and they are about to inform the counsellor about it. But, her argument are ignored.

The judge asks Ruhi to tell everything that happened. Ruhi narrates the whole incident. Raman’s lawyer asks the court to give sometime to them to talk to Ruhi as she is under 18 years and a fresh witness in the case. The judge gives 30 minutes to them.

Ananya is being picked by Gaurav from school. Gaurav tries to be friendly with her but Ananya shows her disinterest. She says Gaurav that he cannot replace her father. Gaurav gets irritated and says he doesn’t want to be like Param.

Raman and Ishita tell Ruhi that if she confesses, she will be sent to jail. Ruhi says that she knows that Suhail is Nidhi’s brother, but that doesn’t make him a criminal. When she went to see Suhail in the prison, he handed over a letter to her to give the explanation. Ruhi says that Suhail truly loves her and that is why he is being arrested and blamed for a crime that he didn’t commit. He is being punished by Raman and Ishita but Ruhi will not let this happen. She will take all the blame. Raman and Ishita run after her. Suhail smiles on his victory.

