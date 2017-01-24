Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23th January 2017 full episode written update: Abhishek beats up Suhail, asks him to confess

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23th January 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi goes to the prison to confront Suhail. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23th January 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi goes to the prison to confront Suhail.

The episode starts at the Bhalla house where Raman and Ishita are crying for their daughters’ well being. Toshi and Mihika come to check what is happening, why Suhail is being blamed. Raman tells them about Suhail and his intentions.

The police has arrested Suhail and he is getting beaten up by Abhishek. Abhishek asks him to confess, but Suhail is acting innocent. On the other hand, Ruhi sees Suhail getting killed by the blackmailer in her dreams. She screams and wakes up. Ishita comes to Ruhi to console her.

She knows that Ruhi is tensed and scared. Ishita asks her to share her thoughts with her Ishimaa, she will not be judgmental. Ruhi is so tensed that she just wants to meet Suhail. Ishita stops her and says it is late in the night and Suhail is an adult, he can take care of himself.

Ruhi understands that Ishita is pretending and she still doesn’t like Suhail. Ruhi says that Suhail is her biggest well-wisher and she will go and meet him as he is in some trouble. Ishita tries to make her understand, but Ruhi gets violent. Ishita slaps her and accepts that Suhail is the real culprit and an enemy of their family.

Ishita says Suhail is the one who made her MMS, but Ruhi doesn’t believe her and blames Ishita that she is a very ungrateful person. Ishita says that she has proof, Suhail was taking revenge from Ruhi and her family because he is Nidhi’s brother. Ruhi gets shocked.

She loses senses and bursts out infront of Ishita. She asks Ishita to take her to Suhail, she wants to know why he did this to her, why he played with her emotions. She panics so much that Ishita gets emotional and takes her to the police station. Abhishek refuses, but Ishita convinces him to allow Ruhi to meet Suhail in the lock-up.

Ruhi meets Suhail and slaps him hard. She says that she is a fool who was unable to see Suhail’s real face. For him, she fought with her parents, lost herself in his love. She was blindly following Suhail. Suhail asks Ruhi to listen to him first, he has an explanation, but Ruhi says now he has broken her heart, he cannot hurt her any more. She cries and leave the police station with Ishita.