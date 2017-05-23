Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd May 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tells Aaliya that Adi is already married

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd May 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tells Aaliya that Adi didn’t want to lose her and he was forced to marry in Haryana. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd May 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tells Aaliya that Adi didn’t want to lose her and he was forced to marry in Haryana.

Ishita starts crying and asks Raman to stop the wedding. She says Aaliya should know the truth. Raman says let the rituals get over then they will tell the truth to Aaliya. Ishita continues the melodrama and says she is not a good mother because his son couldn’t tell the truth to her. Raman tells her that the marriage has been annulled and it was a forced one but Ishita says Adi is so irresponsible that he has left an innocent girl alone in this city. Raman makes her swear by her upbringing and himself and somehow convinces her to stay quiet till the wedding is over. They both come downstairs.

There, Romi tries to explain the situation to the judge but he calls Adi a fraud. Romi grabs his neck and tries to hit him. The watchmen and a waiter stop him and the judge leaves.

At the mandap rituals begin. Ishita keeps on thinking how can she let her love for Adi belittle the truth. The priest asks them the importance of the third phera and explains that the husband and wife should remain true to each other when Ishita shouts and asks them to stop. She holds Aalia’s hand and takes her to the room where tells her that she must know one thing about Adi before she gets married to him. Ishita tells her that Adi is already married. Aaliya is all stunned listening to this. Ishita tells her that Adi didn’t want to lose her and he was forced to marry in Haryana.

There, Shagun creates a scene and says she wants to know why Ishita has done this. Shagun says everyone trusts Ishita blindly and what she has done is not right. Shagun goes to the room where Ishita and Aaliya are and everyone follows her. Shagun asks Aaliya what the matter is but Aaliya doesn’t say a word. Mani also tries to know the matter out of Aaliya but she sits there all shocked. Adi also comes in the room and tries to ask Aaliya and puts his hand on her shoulder when Aaliya stands up and throws his hand away and yells “No”. She holds the garland in Adi’s neck and asks why did he lie to her. Shagun asks what is she talking about. Aaliya yells that he is already married and cries more.

