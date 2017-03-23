Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tries to save Raman from the charge of Vandana’s death

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita supports Raman, and gives a false statement to the police about Vandana’s death. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 23rd March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita supports Raman, and gives a false statement to the police about Vandana’s death.

Mr Bhalla and Toshi come to the police station. Toshi is crying and asking for mercy from Madhavi. Madhavi is deeply annoyed, she says that Raman is guilty and he will be punished for killing Vandana. She also tells Toshi that Ishita is the eyewitness who will now take Raman’s name and then nobody can save him. Ishita comes and gives the statement to the police. She says Raman is not responsible for the accident. She says that it was Raman’s car that hit Vandana, but Raman was not driving the car. Also, she says that she was with Raman that night. Madhavi wonders how as she recalls that Ishita was with her sisters. Ishita explains that before spending time with her sisters, she went out with Raman to have dinner. Then, they parked their car near some park and they went inside. The car got stolen and Ishita come back home. Raman called Abhishek and asked him to register the complaint.

Ishita did not want to spoil the family’s mood, so she had not informed them about it and later she went to Vandana’s home with Mihika. Ishita asks the police to cross check with Abhishek. The police inspector doesn’t believe her story and calls Abhishek, but his phone is switched off. Ishita has already taken him in confidence and requested him to support her lie. The inspector says that Ishita is wrong in supporting a culprit, it is the most unlawful and immoral thing to do. Madhavi is shocked and deeply mournful. She slaps Ishita. Romi comes and submits the bail papers.

Shagun asks Aaliya to come back home as she is not feeling well, Aaliya doesn’t tell her about Vandana’s death. There, Madhavi and Mr Iyer are angry at Ishita. They think that to save her husband, Ishita has sacrificed her values, truth and her blood relation. Madhavi says that God has taken her first daughter and now her second daughter has also died. For them, Ishita is no more. They have lost both the daughters. Madhavi asks Ishita to not show her face ever. Raman feels bad for Ishita, he comes and consoles her. Raman gets a call and he tells Ishita that he needs to leave right away for some important work. Ishita asks where, but Raman asks her to trust him.

Madhavi and Mr. Iyer come back home. Bala asks them about Raman’s arrest based on Ishita’s statement. Mr. Iyer is not in a position to say anything. Shravan comes and tells his father that Raman has not been arrested, he saw him walking free downstairs.

